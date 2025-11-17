Integrated Industries Reports Stellar Q2 FY26 Performance with Profit Soaring Over 100 percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Integrated Industries Limited, a prominent player in the food sector, today announced a remarkable financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26). The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹29.99 crore for Q2 FY26, representing an impressive 104% year-on-year (YoY) surge from ₹14.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. This significant growth underscores the company’s robust operational strategies and strong market positioning.

The company’s revenue from operations also witnessed substantial growth, climbing by 54% to ₹286.46 crore in Q2 FY26, an increase from ₹186.61 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This revenue expansion was complemented by a 49% rise in total expenses to ₹257.13 crore during the September quarter, reflecting investments in operational growth. Further highlighting the company’s upward trajectory, EBITDA saw a significant increase of 109% YoY, reaching ₹30.7 crore in Q2 FY26, up from ₹14.7 crore in the prior year’s comparable quarter.

For the cumulative half-year period (H1 FY26), Integrated Industries demonstrated sustained momentum, with net sales escalating by 64% to ₹536.72 crore. Concurrently, net profit doubled to ₹54.66 crore compared to the same period last year, reinforcing the company’s strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Integrated Industries Limited boasts a diverse portfolio encompassing organic, inorganic, and processed food items, alongside bakery goods. A pivotal strategic move was the acquisition in 2023 of a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Food Limited. This acquisition was instrumental in augmenting production capacity and broadening the company’s market presence.

The state-of-the-art facility in Neemrana, operated by Nurture Well Food Limited, is dedicated to producing a wide array of biscuits and cookies under popular brands such as RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRUNCHY CRAZE. These products are supported by an extensive distribution network of over 150 business partners across North India, reaching key states including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the company has successfully extended its market reach to numerous international territories, including the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles, showcasing its global aspirations.

