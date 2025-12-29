Integrated Industries Surges 9% Amidst Market Volatility, Driven by Strong Fundraise and Robust Financial Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Integrated Industries Limited, a key player in the food sector, experienced a significant 9% surge in its stock price, reaching ₹32.50 per share on Monday, December 29th. This upward momentum occurred despite a generally weak market sentiment, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s prospects. The rally on the BSE was primarily fueled by robust buying interest, underscoring the positive reception to recent corporate developments.

The company recently announced a substantial fundraising initiative through a preferential issuance of 4,06,00,000 convertible warrants, attracting significant interest from both promoter and non-promoter investors. Notable entities such as Choice Strategic Advisors LLP and Accufolio Risers LLP have committed to subscribing to 1,00,00,000 warrants each, contributing to a potential total fund infusion of approximately ₹101.50 crores upon full conversion. These strategically raised funds are designated to bolster the operational and financial capabilities of Integrated Industries’ subsidiaries, with a specific focus on capital expenditure for capacity expansion and strengthening working capital to enhance overall operational efficiency.

Integrated Industries has demonstrated impressive financial strength in its recent performance reports. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26), the company reported a remarkable 43% year-on-year increase in net sales, amounting to ₹286.86 crore, compared to ₹186.60 crore in Q2FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw substantial growth, soaring by 108% to ₹29.89 crore in Q2FY26. The positive trend continued into the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), with net sales rising by 64% to ₹536.72 crore and net profit doubling to ₹54.66 crore, reflecting a 100% increase over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

With a diverse product portfolio encompassing organic, inorganic, and processed food items, along with bakery goods, Integrated Industries is strategically expanding its market presence. A pivotal move in this direction was the acquisition of a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Food Limited, in 2023. This acquisition significantly enhanced the company’s production capacity and market reach. Concurrently, the company has informed exchanges that its trading window for equity shares will be closed from January 1, 2026, for 48 hours following the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.



