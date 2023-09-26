InteleScreen Ventures Into India With the Launch of Their Cutting-Edge Background Verification Services

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: Five Diamond Screening India Private limited (FDSI) is proud to announce its foray into the Indian market with the launch of InteleScreen, a world-class background verification company.

InteleScreen brings its unparalleled expertise, innovation, and commitment to the Indian subcontinent. This strategic move is set to revolutionize the background verification landscape offering businesses a comprehensive solution to screen, verify, and onboard candidates with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy.

InteleScreen will provide a wide range of services, including criminal background checks, employment verifications, identity verification, and more, tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of experts, InteleScreen is committed to delivering swift, reliable, and compliant background checks.

"At InteleScreen, we understand the critical role background verification plays in building a secure and trustworthy workforce. With InteleScreen, we aim to set new standards of excellence in the Indian market, offering organizations the confidence they need to make informed decisions," said Mudasir Pasha, InteleScreen’s Managing Director in India.

InteleScreen 's entry into India reaffirms its dedication to ensuring the highest level of integrity, reliability, and customer satisfaction. As a company that values transparency, compliance, and accuracy, InteleScreen is poised to become the go-to partner for Indian businesses seeking world-class background verification services.

The Director of Sales and Marketing, Syed Khurram brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to driving revenue growth and market expansion. Vijay Srikonda, Director-Delivery is committed to propelling our brand to new heights and exceeding customer expectations.

For more information about InteleScreen and its services, please visit www.Intelescreen.com

