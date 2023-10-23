Intelisys Ventures Private Limited Wins Accolade for Best Stock & Commodity Market Analyst at ILA 2023 Awards by Brand Empower

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023.

In a night filled with glamour and recognition, Intelisys Ventures Private Limited achieved a significant milestone by clinching the prestigious Best Stock & Commodity Market Analyst award. The ILA 2023 event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, is a hallmark celebration of excellence across various industries. It serves as a platform to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers in different fields.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Mrs. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The founder of Intelisys Ventures Private Limited, Amit Jain & entire team had proudly accepted the award. In a brief statement, Amit Jain shared his enthusiasm, saying, "This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of our team at Intelisys Ventures. We are committed to providing accurate, insightful, and reliable analysis to empower our clients in the dynamic world of financial markets." This recognition serves as a testament to their dedication to excellence and positions them as a trusted resource in the field of stock and commodity analysis.

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023 some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organizing force behind ILA 2023, is a company specializing in market research, branding, and creative PR. Their commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence has made ILA a hallmark event that celebrates the accomplishments of businesses and individuals from diverse backgrounds.ILA 2023 was particularly special, as it was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a prominent company based in New Delhi, India. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, the company offers a range of services, including web development, digital marketing, and branding company. With a track record of serving over 3000 clients from various industries and countries.

