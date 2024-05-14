Intellipaat Hits 1 Crore YouTube Subscribers, Setting New Standards in Online Learning

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: Intellipaat, a pioneer in professional certification and degree programs, announces an incredible milestone of achieving 1 crore subscribers on its YouTube channel. This achievement marks a revolutionary breakthrough in its quest to make education free and accessible to all learners worldwide.

Since its inception, Intellipaat has strived to provide world-class educational content for its learners at an affordable cost, considering the diversity in financial backgrounds. The vision of giving back to society led Intellipaat to create a YouTube Channel and expand access to millions of learners by making quality content freely available to all.

Today marks the success of these efforts with 1 crore subscribers on their YouTube Channel. With over 60 lakh monthly viewers and 20,000 hours of daily content consumption, Intellipaat channel is the biggest YouTube channel in the edtech offering professional and continuing education with their followers from more than 150 countries. They cover a wide range of in-demand skills in fields such as Data Science, Programming, EV, UI/UX, Generative AI, Cloud Computing, Management and more. This content has helped countless learners cracking interviews at top MNC's & startups.

As Intellipaat rejoices on this momentous achievement they extend heartfelt thanks to all their YouTube viewers, subscribers for supporting them in this adventure. The credit to this success goes to the Intellipaat team who worked tirelessly in creating engaging content. Halfway through their fruition, they have quoted the next milestone to achieve: "Transforming Education for 100 million Learners Globally."

"We believe everyone has a right for quality education and our YouTube channel has helped millions in need. This is just a beginning, we will continue to provide more such content and help millions in need" - Diwakar Chittora, Founder Intellipaat.

About Intellipaat:

Intellipaat, an edtech giant with 10M+ learners across 150 countries. It provides online degree and certification programs globally. It has partnered with top 1 per cent universities in India and Abroad to deliver these programs.

For more, information visit www.intellipaat.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrJb4cjrMEk

