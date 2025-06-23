Intellipaat launches India's First DevSecOps Program with Generative & Agentic AI

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 23: Intellipaat, a global leader in professional upskilling, has launched a groundbreaking transformation of its flagship DevOps program, becoming the first in India to integrate Agentic AI into a structured DevOps curriculum. The program now also includes advanced modules on DevSecOps and Generative AI, ensuring professionals are equipped for the next decade of intelligent automation and secure-by-design infrastructure.

With over 8,000+ professionals trained over the past decade and corporate skilling delivered to industry leaders like Societe Generale, Wipro, TCS, and HCL, Intellipaat has long been a trusted name in DevOps education. This latest evolution addresses a rising demand in job descriptions for professionals skilled in AI-powered DevOps, security automation, and self-healing infrastructure systems.

"DevOps is evolving it's no longer just about CI/CD and scripting. The future lies in intelligent, autonomous systems that are secure by default. This enhancement helps professionals stay ahead of that shift," said Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO of Intellipaat.

Why This Matters Now

From startups to Fortune 500 companies, businesses are rapidly transitioning to AI-integrated operations. Security breaches, complex infrastructure, and the speed of change demand DevOps professionals who can:

* Embed security at every phase of the development lifecycle

* Use LLMs like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot for infrastructure automation

* Work with Agentic AI that can observe, reason, and act reducing response time, improving uptime, and ensuring compliance

A scan of current job listings shows that DevSecOps, AI for Ops, and autonomous incident management are no longer emerging skills they're expected.

What's New in the Curriculum

DevSecOps

Hands-on training with devsecops tools such as:

* Gitleaks, DefectDojo, Software Composition Analysis

* Open Policy Agent (OPA), AWS Secrets Manager, and Vault

Generative AI for DevOps

Learners use GenAI to:

* Generate Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC)

* Automate CI/CD pipeline creation and documentation

* Query cloud platforms and monitoring tools using natural language

Agentic AI in DevOps

Explore how agentic frameworks and tools like:

* LangChain, ReAct, and OpenDevin can manage infrastructure, auto-resolve incidents, and deploy environments all with minimal human input.

Career Transitions That Inspire

Thousands of Intellipaat learners have successfully transitioned into high-demand roles in Cloud and DevOps. Among them are freshers who landed their first DevOps jobs right after completing the program including learners who secured a DevOps role within just three months of course completion.

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a trusted global provider of industry-aligned professional education in DevOps, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, and AI/ML. With a community of over 2 million learners, Intellipaat collaborates with top universities and global enterprises to deliver outcome-driven learning for tomorrow's workforce.

