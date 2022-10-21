Intelliswift's i-nnovate Hackathon enables Exemplary Innovation

Intelliswift Software, a leading IT services and Talent Solutions provider, concluded its inaugural i-nnovate Hackathon Challenge on the 15th of September, 2022.

Racing ahead of several entries and finalists, the winners proved their mettle with their concepts, implementation, and delivery. i-nnovate was a fitting platform for aspiring technology and business leaders to showcase their interpretation of 'innovation that delivers impact'.

i-nnovate, derived from 'innovation', was aimed at bringing together the intrinsic essence of teamwork, blueprinting ideas, and presentation. Participants were invited to form groups and submit core ideas relevant to the themes - "Innovate for IT Business" and "Innovate for Society."

Dr. Sandeep Patil, NASSCOM member and Associate Professor - Department of Computer Engineering at the International Institute of Information Technology, Pune (India), was among the esteemed jury panel for the i-nnovate finale. "All the domains - from finance to medicine to safety, were touched upon, and so many problems came to light with innovative solutions. The new generation is coming up with innovations, not just for money, but for actually solving societal problems - that is one of the important messages we got from i-nnovate," said Dr. Sandeep Patil.

Decoding real-world problems with technology

Amit Iyer, Sr. VP Global Delivery and Engineering at Intelliswift, commented on the event, "The participants showcased the right mix of analytical, business, and technical skills. Innovation is highly critical to our economy and society - and the pandemic has fast-tracked the need for thoughtful and sustainable innovation. A platform like i-nnovate is perfect for enabling such ideas to come to the fore."

Surej KP, President at Intelliswift, adds, "As technology evolves rapidly, everyone must be open to new ideas and solutions. Seeing the talent on display and their passion for delivering impactful solutions was terrific. Also, it was a valuable opportunity for Intelliswift to identify future employees or co-innovators through i-nnovate. Congratulations to all the winners!"

i-nnovate Hackathon process and results

The hackathon was open to two parallel categories - college students and Intelliswift employees. The robust jury panel was tasked with sifting through 100+ entries to nominate the top 3 winners and Star Performers (for the most promising pitch) in both categories.

The ideas were evaluated on a host of parameters, some among them being approach, scalability, maintainability, innovation, and creativity. The winning ideas varied in nature and reach - from showcasing a mockup of a 'Smart' safety helmet to a QR-code-based audio video tour guide for several isolated and lesser-known tourist spots. Blockchain seemed to be a clear favorite, with quite a few of the winning entries being Blockchain-backed solutions for healthcare, decentralized messaging, and financial services.

Niveeditha Ganguly, Marketing Director at Intelliswift, remarks, "We were thrilled to host our first ever hackathon, and the energy behind the scenes was palpable. We hope to continue making i-nnovate Hackathon bigger and better every year."

Intelliswift delivers world-class Digital Product Engineering, Data Management and Analytics, and Staffing Solutions services to businesses across the globe. It empowers companies to embrace new technologies and strategies along their digital transformation journey through data-rich modern platforms, innovation-led engineering, and people-centric solutions. Strong customer-centricity makes it a trusted ally to several Fortune companies, SMBs, ISVs, and fast-growing startups.

