Intense Technologies Closes Q3 FY26 with INR 34 Cr Revenue and Strong Client Traction

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13: Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, announced its unaudited Q3 FY26 financial results, underscoring its sustained impact across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors.

Q3 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹3,400.90 Lakhs

* EBITDA of ₹409.20 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin of 12%

* PAT of ₹231.69 Lakhs

* PAT Margin of 7%

Q3 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Commenting on the results, Mr C.K. Shastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said:

"We remain dedicated to helping enterprises navigate complex transformations with confidence, delivering solutions that are not only innovative but also secure, scalable, and results-driven. Our capabilities across communications, data management, and intelligent process automation empower organisations to operate with greater agility and keep pace with accelerating technology-driven growth.

We are committed to delivering measurable value for enterprises undergoing large-scale digital transformation, while shaping the next phase of sustainable growth for our clients and stakeholders."

Commenting on the results, Ms Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said:

"We added three new clients in the NBFC and Telecom sectors last quarter, reinforcing our role as a strategic, trusted partner of choice in transforming enterprise operations and customer engagement.

Our UniServe™ NXT Centralised Communications Hub, powered by AI, is redefining how enterprises manage the entire communication lifecycle. By providing a unified platform to design, orchestrate, govern, and manage communications, we're helping organisations reduce costs, streamline operations, and eliminate inefficiencies, creating new opportunities to engage customers contextually and deliver truly value-driven experiences.

We are also proud to be recognised in the Omdia Universe: Digital Experience Management (DXM), 2025-26 report, which highlights the length and breadth of our platform's capabilities in optimising enterprise communications. This recognition affirms our vision and motivates us to continue innovating at the forefront of digital customer engagement. Achieving SOC 2 compliance further reinforces our dedication to the highest standards of security, availability, and operational excellence.

As we look ahead, our goal remains to leverage the full potential of our IP-led innovations and industry expertise to deliver impactful solutions and drive sustainable growth for our clients and the markets we serve."

