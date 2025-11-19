Interestng Launches Unified Borrower Platform to Transform Loan Transparency in India @ Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Interestng, a pioneering digital loan marketplace, today announced the launch of three comprehensive product offerings designed to bring in a new set of 1 Lakh + loan agents into India's lending ecosystem for deeper distribution reach through seamless digital public infrastructure integration and AI/ML-driven technology. The platform connects borrowers, loan agents, and lenders through a unified intelligent system, addressing critical gaps in credit access and transparency at Startup Product Launch 4.0 @ Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

The three core products include:

* Borrower Interest Optimization Tracker - An intelligent suite featuring existing-loan interest rate tracking, credit health management, and dynamic loan comparisons. Powered by machine learning models, the tracker analyzes historical and real-time financial data to recommend best-fit loan options and repayment options tailored to individual credit profiles.

* Full-Stack Marketplace for Loan Agents - A technology-enabled platform serving as both a lead-generation engine and loan-processing hub. AI algorithms prioritize and match leads based on performance and geographic reach, while automated workflows powered by natural language processing (NLP) reduce manual data entry and document verification, accelerating deal closures and boosting agent revenues.

* Instant Digital Distribution Channel for Lenders - provides lenders with new, ready-to-use distribution networks, simplified onboarding, seamless processes, and built-in product traininghelping them expand reach with minimal effort. Machine learning capabilities provide predictive insights into borrower risk profiles, enabling smarter underwriting and faster product iteration. The platform is supported by a web portal, WhatsApp integration, and advanced document workflows that help lenders to scale in a digital-first environment.

"Banks have struggled for years to access verified, high-quality borrower profiles with comprehensive credit assessments and ready distribution channels without heavy technology investments," said Sunil Parvathappa, Founder of Interestng.

"What truly differentiates us is the transparency we bring to the lending process - revealing the true cost of loans, pre-closure impacts, part-payment rules, GST on loan services, and salary-to-EMI ratios. We're transforming a system that has long operated in silos."

Addressing Market Inefficiencies

India's lending landscape has traditionally been dominated by salespeople rather than trained finance professionals, often leaving borrowers unclear about interest costs, repayment schedules, and hidden fees. With the rapid expansion of JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) infrastructure accelerating credit access, the market has become increasingly fragmented, creating urgent demand for transparent, technology-driven solutions.

Interestng's platform integrates Digital Public Infrastructure with lending and verification APIs, automating complex workflows from document collection to real-time offer generation and status tracking. The marketplace currently connects eligible borrowers to over 60 lenders through a network of 500 plus loan originators.

Significant Market Opportunity

According to Reserve Bank of India data (December 2024), India's individual lending market stands at ₹53.3 lakh crore, driven by rising demand for housing, vehicle, and personal loans. Interestng addresses a critical market gap: nearly 95% of loan originators lack efficient digital tools, leading to delayed approvals and lost earnings. By streamlining collaboration between banks, originators, and borrowers, Interestng targets a total addressable market of nearly ₹50 lakh crore.

The company has also introduced a five-tier pricing structure to democratize access to its full-featured loan marketplace and lead management tools, enabling agents and small teams to scale sustainably while accessing advanced capabilities.

About Interestng

Founded in 2017, Interestng is a digital loan marketplace that connects borrowers, loan originators, and lenders to streamline and optimize the lending process. Leveraging India's Digital Public Infrastructure, the platform delivers AI and machine learning-powered products that enhance loan comparisons, interest optimization, and real-time approvals.

Led by founder Sunil Parvathappa, along with co-founder Mahantesh M Patil and banking Evangelist, Jayagovind CV, Interestng operates across metro and tier 2 and 3 markets in India. The company was recognized with the Elevate Karnataka award in the Government of Karnataka's flagship startup initiative for 2024.

Key Metrics:

• 500+ active agents across India

• 60+ partner banks, NBFCs, and fintechs

• ₹2,000 crore in loan disbursals enabled

• 10,000+ customers served

• 99.9% platform uptime

For more information, visit https://interestng.com

