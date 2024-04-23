InterGlobe and Assago group announce joint venture: AlonOS to revolutionize business with AI-driven innovation

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe, and C.P. Gurnani, Chairman of Assago Group, have announced the launch of AlonOS, an AI business venture.

According to a press release, AlonOS aims to usher in a paradigm shift, transforming businesses into AI-native enterprises by creating a seamless ecosystem of infrastructure, data, and generative AI to unlock new levels of productivity and profitability.

The mission of AlonOS is to empower businesses with advanced AI solutions that not only streamline workflows but also elevate customer experience.

By integrating AI into every decision-making process, AlonOS seeks to redefine the way businesses operate in the digital age. Its products and services will act as a bridge between a company's data, its analytical capabilities, and operational execution.

AlonOS will automate and optimize decision-making, orchestrate workflows, drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and identify opportunities to streamline processes, reduce costs, and maximize productivity.

The new venture will onboard companies onto its IntelliOS platform, bringing AI into every aspect of decision-making and delivering tangible business benefits.

AlonOS will connect with the enterprise's existing data sources, anchoring the knowledge base on actual business reality to minimize information gaps. It will seamlessly integrate this knowledge to ensure that AI complements and enhances existing business logic and computational models.

AlonOS is committed to driving actions that deliver tangible business results by safely synchronizing these decisions back to the enterprise's operational systems.

AlonOS will develop and offer a diverse array of specialized products and technologies powered by AI to address the complex digital transformation challenges of businesses across industries. Key products that the company will offer include:

Tailored AI solutions to tackle complex digital transformation challenges specific to enterprise needs.

Solutions are designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within each sector.

Advanced analytics is applied to existing data reservoirs, turning raw data into a strategic asset, extracting actionable insights, and opening new revenue streams.

Delivering personalized, efficient, and scalable solutions in customer experience.

This combination of class-leading technology and customized services uniquely positions AlonOS at the intersection of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and deep industry expertise.

AlonOS also plans to partner with startups to deliver industry-specific solutions at scale with agility.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe, said, "InterGlobe has always been at the forefront of innovation and development, and I am delighted that we at InterGlobe are partnering with C.P. on this path-breaking venture. In a rapidly transforming world, it is crucial for businesses to expand their scope and harness the potential of Al."

He added, "AlonOS is aimed at enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation by enhancing human and system capabilities with Al-powered solutions. By leveraging our deep sectoral expertise and the power of Al we aim to revolutionize industries, redefine possibilities, and shape the future of businesses."

C.P. Gurnani, Executive Vice Chairman of AlonOS, commented, "At AlonOS, we are redefining industry standards with IntelliOS, our Al native platform that enables organizations to initiate their transformation towards cognitive enterprises. We are building Saas solutions that integrate seamlessly into the fabric of industries such as travel, transport, logistics and hospitality."

He added, "The first set of use cases include unlocking higher revenue through smarter pricing and delivering superior customer experience. Our approach to Al combines sophisticated technology with the nuances of human interaction in every solution we deliver."

AlonOS will be spearheaded by C.P. Gurnani and is structured around four key business lines, each helmed by a dedicated leader, ensuring agile and effective operations.

Headquartered in Singapore, AlonOS will have a global business presence, including in North America, India, the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, representing a mix of mature and rapidly growing markets, each with its unique challenges and opportunities for AI adoption.

AlonOS' business will be supported through centres located across multiple geographies, including India, to leverage globally available talent in technology and innovation.

Starting with the Travel, Transportation, Logistics, and Hospitality (TTLH) sector, AlonOS has onboarded several businesses from these verticals as launch customers. This sector alone presents a significant opportunity for AI-driven innovation.

Looking ahead, AlonOS plans to replicate this across additional sectors, continually expanding its reach and impact. With AlonOS, enterprises will be equipped to not just compete but lead in today's dynamic and demanding marketplace.

