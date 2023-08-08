International Brand Equity invites applications for International Realty Awards 2023 Asia and UAE

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: The best property developers, real estate projects, property consultants and architects from around Asia and the UAE will be honored at the prestigious International Realty Awards and Summit 2023, an esteemed international property awards event celebrating excellence, and innovation in the real estate industry.

On September 15, 2023, in Bengaluru, India, International Brand Equity will host the 2023 international real estate awards ceremony. Leading real estate developers, architects, real estate consultants, IPS, and property professionals from Asia and the UAE will attend to recognize the outstanding contributions shaping the real estate landscape.

The International Realty Awards 2023 aim to acknowledge and reward the highest levels of quality, design, and innovation demonstrated by companies and professionals in the real estate and architecture sectors. This celebration of ingenuity and vision provides a unique platform for industry players to showcase their projects, gain international recognition, and foster relationships with potential clients and partners.

An esteemed panel of judges, comprising influential figures in real estate, architecture, and design, will meticulously evaluate and determine the winners across a wide range of categories.

Categories for the International Realty Awards include, but are not limited to:

- Developers /Infra Companies Awards Category

- Projects Awards Category

- Real Estate Consultant Awards Category

- Home Loan Companies Awards Category

- Co-working & co-living Awards Category

- Real Estate/Construction Tech Awards Category

- Infra/Building Construction Material Category

- Real Estate Leaders Awards Category

Check out more details about the category: https://www.internationalrealtyawards.com/nomination-form/

Summit 2023 Theme

RealCon Tech Summit 2023 is the premier gathering of India’s top-level real estate and infrastructure business leaders and decision-makers to exchange ideas, build partnerships, gain industry insights, and discover the best construction tech industry practices in India and Asia.

Panel Discussion Topic:

- Innovation in Construction Technology: Disrupting the Construction and Real Estate Industries

- Real Estate and Prop Tech: Disrupting the Real Estate Industry

Awards Website: https://www.internationalrealtyawards.com/

For more inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kumar Saurabh

Head of Business & Marketing

International Brand Equity

Mobile: +91-9606955135

Email: saurabh@internationalbrandequity.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor