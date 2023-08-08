International Brand Equity invites applications for International Startup Awards 2023 and Summit

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: The world's most promising and disruptive startups are set to be honored at the highly anticipated International Startup Awards and global startup summit 2023, celebrating innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit from around Asia and the UAE.

On September 15, 2023, in Bengaluru, India, International Brand Equity will host the 2023 international startup awards and summit ceremony in association with the International Marketing and Branding Council as a knowledge partner and the MSME Promotion Council.

The International Startup Awards and Summit 2023 aim to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements, innovation, and groundbreaking work of startups from around the world. It serves as a platform to honor the visionaries, disruptors, and trailblazers who have made significant contributions to the global entrepreneurial landscape.

As startups continue to drive technological advancements and challenge traditional business models, the awards serve as a platform to showcase their accomplishments, inspire others, and provide access to potential partners and investors.

International startup awards have carefully curated an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, and investors. Together, they will evaluate and select the winners from an impressive array of nominations received from all corners of the world.

Categories for the International Startup Awards include, but are not limited to:

1. Best Startup of the Year

2. Most Innovative Startup

3. Social Impact Startup of the Year

4. Female Founder of the Year

5. Tech Startup of the Year

6. Sustainable Startup of the Year

7. Rising Star Entrepreneur

8. Startup Mentor of the Year and others

Check Awards and Category Details:

https://www.internationalstartupawards.com/nomination-form/

The International Startup Summit is the largest gathering of C-level executives from all parts of the Startup ecosystem. With 100+ delegates gathering from across India. The summit provides a platform to network and learn about current market dynamics and industry insights, as well as the technology trends and sustainability initiatives that are influencing the region’s key business growth.

Panel Discussion: Topics

● Empowering Startups’ with Government Support and Policy

● Artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning: Disrupting the Startup Industry

● How the Private Funding and Banking finance regulatory framework affects startups

Awards Website: https://www.internationalstartupawards.com/

For more inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kumar Saurabh

Head of Business & Marketing

International Brand Equity

Mobile: +91-9606955135

Email: saurabh@internationalbrandequity.com

