International Happiness Coach Sunil Gupta conducted Hasya Yoga in Maha Kumbh, gave the mantra to remain stress free

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 7: Humour is such a wealth that not only makes the one who laughs healthy, but it also spreads positive energy around you. International Happiness Coach Sunil Gupta, co-founder of Hasya Yoga Kendra Bharat conducted Hasya Yoga at Shri Anand Akhara, Kali Marg, Prayagraj on 31 January 2025 under the guidance of Anandpeethadhiswar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Balakanand Giri Ji Maharaj Ji.

On one hand, while crores of devotees are taking a dip of faith in Maha Kumbh, on the other hand, International Happiness Coach Sunil Gupta gave the mantra to remain happy by conducting Hasya Yoga to thousands of people gathered there. Everyone did Hasya Yoga with full enthusiasm and energy and took advantage of positive energy.

Let us tell you that Hasya Yoga kendra Bharat has 3 thousand centers in India, which has lakhs of followers in more than 200 countries, who are taking advantage of Hasya Yoga. Today, lakhs of people are getting positive energy through Hasya Yoga. Anandpeethadhiswar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Balakanand Giri Ji Maharaj ji praised Sunil Gupta ji and said that this is a positive effort to keep people stress-free. Which can make your life happy without any resources. According to the data of United Nations and other research agencies, today about 80 percent of the people in the world are either unhappy or have a negative mind. Hasya Yoga is proving to be very effective in reducing their stress. Sunil Gupta also conducts a Certified Online Happiness Coach course which is also available on the Yogpath app. He has also co-authored a book with international best-selling Canadian/American author Brian Tracy. Sunil Gupta is also the Joint General Secretary of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, Ekal Abhiyan, dedicatedly serving the education of children of rural and tribal families. Sunil Gupta have millions of followers in India and 200 countries.

Through this program, the followers of Hasya Yoga Kendra Bharat also benefited from the energy, enthusiasm and consciousness of this Maha Kumbh.

If you are interested in doing Hasya Yoga then you can find out the details here.

Personal contact of Sunil Gupta instagram and facebook @sunilguptabharat

Email sunilguptahappinesscoach@gmail.com

Whatsapp +91 9810118001

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor