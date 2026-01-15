International Healthcare Week Returns to Thailand in 2026 with Expanded Industry Reach

PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], January 15: International Healthcare Week is set to return to Thailand (8-10 July 2026, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok), bringing together the region's most influential health and wellness stakeholders. Organised by Informa Markets, this flagship event will co-locate three major exhibitions: CPHI South East Asia, WHX Bangkok (formerly Medlab Asia and Asia Health), and Medtec Southeast Asia. These events will unite cutting-edge pharmaceutical, medical device, medical laboratory and design and manufacturers of medical devices under one roof, attracting an expected 26,000+ visitors.

Demonstrating Informa's strong commitment to expanding and deepening industry networks, International Healthcare Week 2026 will feature over 1,000 leading local, regional and international exhibitors. This expansion underscores the event's vital role as a strategic platform to advance the health and wellness industry throughout Southeast Asia.

By uniting pharmaceutical, medical device, medical laboratory, and medical technology manufacturing, International Healthcare Week 2026 plays a critical role in accelerating regional healthcare integration and improving health outcomes for diverse communities. The event supports Southeast Asia's healthcare priorities, promoting sustainable development and advanced medical technologies that benefit the entire region.

The events' collaborative approach empowers stakeholders to share knowledge, build partnerships, and create scalable solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by Southeast Asia countries. This cultivates a robust healthcare ecosystem that enhances access, quality, and affordability of care.

International Healthcare Week 2026 promises to be an unparalleled convergence of industry expertise and business opportunities, strengthening Southeast Asia's collective capacity in health innovation and delivering lasting impact across the region.

"Thailand is at the heart of Southeast Asia's rapidly growing healthcare market, making it the perfect location to showcase our biosensor technology. WHX Bangkok offered an excellent opportunity to connect with prospective buyers and strengthen relationships with existing partners. This platform aligned seamlessly with our goals of expanding our presence in Asia, reaffirming our leadership in the diagnostic market, and driving sustainable growth in the region." Haeun Jung, Global Marketing Manager, i-SENS, Korea

"Participating in CPHI South East Asia has been an incredible experience for us! This event serves as a dynamic platform to connect with our valued customers, explore emerging market trends, and gain valuable industry insights. Our goal in being part of CPHI South East Asia is to strengthen our presence in the region, build meaningful relationships with customers, and proudly showcase our innovative drug delivery systems, active material science solutions, and services that advance patient care and improve treatment outcomes." Anand Hiremath, Vice President, Aptar Pharma, India.

With the theme "Local & Regional to Global Networking," the event aims to empower companies to scale their businesses from local markets to the wider global stage.

With a focus on addressing the needs of around 700 million Southeast Asia citizens, the event fosters innovation, delivers cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and encourages knowledge transfer and cross-border collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and investors.

Thailand - Southeast Asia's Hub for Healthcare Innovation

Thailand's robust infrastructure, supportive regulatory environment, and flourishing innovation ecosystem make it an ideal gateway for Southeast Asia-wide healthcare development. Positioned as a major regional hub, International Healthcare Week 2026 reinforces Thailand's growing role as a centre for healthcare, medical technology, and pharmaceutical development. This premier event offers unparalleled opportunities for forging new partnerships, attracting investments, and driving market expansion throughout the health ecosystem in ASEAN and beyond.

Be Part of International Healthcare Week 2026

The event offers unmatched opportunities to build meaningful partnerships and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare in Southeast Asia and extend global impact. Don't miss the chance to advance your career and position yourself at the forefront of healthcare evolution.

For more information and registration details, please visit https://inthealthcareweek.com/

