International Institute of Hotel Management partners in Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 7: The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has taken global education to the next level by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thunderbird School of Global Management (Thunderbird) and the Arizona State University (ASU) in an effort to launch the Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative across all IIHM centres in India. Through the Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, students at IIHM will have access to online, global education in 40 different languages, at absolutely no cost. This comes as a dream opportunity for IIHM students who stand for quality global education. This is also a great opportunity for women learners who account for 70 per cent of the 100 million learners, worldwide.

The Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative is powered by Thunderbird School of Global Management, reputed as the vanguard in global leadership and management education (ranked No. 1 in the world in international trade by QS International Trade Rankings 2023), and Arizona State University (ranked No. 1 for innovation in the US for eight consecutive years by US News & World Report). Partnering with IIHM, one of the world's leading hotel management schools has opened a new gateway for the Global Initiative in India.

The MoU signing has opened up new avenues students at IIHM. Thunderbird will offer three online educational programs in India for personal and professional development with special focus on entrepreneurship and innovation. These include:

1. Foundational program: Content for learners with any level of education

2. Intermediate program: Content at the high school or undergraduate education level

3. Advanced program: Content at the graduate education level

The first programme is most suitable for IIHM students as it is designed for students of any formal educational level and is already available in English language. The Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bootcamp Foundational course of the Global Initiative designed to inspire the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit in learners will be immensely useful to IIHM students.

"This is the boldest and most ambitious initiative for global education in the history of higher education. I want to thank IIHM, our partners in India, for publicizing this initiative in the country and for their commitment to transparently develop activities that benefit the business sector and the community in general in India," said Dr Sanjeev Khagram, Director General and Dean of Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor, IIHM, added that, "Najafi 100 Million Learners initiative is an ambitious project and India, with its supercharged youth population is a hotbed of industry relevant education. IIHM is proud to partner with Thunderbird School of Global Management and Arizona State University and to provide the globally recognized courses in India."

Manish Jain IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Govt of West Bengal, congratulated both parties and added that, "This very important MOU is being signed by 2 leading institutions of their fields IIHM and Thunderbird School of Global Management. It will not just benefit the students of West Bengal, but the entire globe, going forward."

About Thunderbird School of Global Management

Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University is the world's premier institution for global and digital leadership and management education. Thunderbird empowers, educates, and influences global leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs who maximize the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for business, government, society, and the environment. For more than 75 years, Thunderbird has been the vanguard of global management and leadership education, creating inclusive and sustainable prosperity worldwide by educating global leaders capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges. Thunderbird is ranked No. 1 in the world for international trade by the QS World University International Trade Rankings 2023, scoring 100/100 points and ranking ahead of Cambridge, Harvard, and Stanford. To learn more, visit thunderbird.asu.edu.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chains of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati.

IIHM is a Founding Institutional member of the (IHC) International Hospitality Council, London. The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 30 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times six times including 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and recently in 2023. 'Most Valuable Hospitality Education Brand 2023' by Zee 24 ghanta. Awarded 'Best Hospitality Education Brand 2020' & 2022, 'Best Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023' by Zee Education Excellence Award. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education Award by ASSOCHAM consecutively for 5 years.

