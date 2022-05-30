International retailer Lulu Group introduces modern art theme at upcoming Lulu Mall in Lucknow

The upcoming Lulu Mall at Lucknow by the Lulu Group will be setting a benchmark in the design and architecture industry with its modern art theme. The mall has been designed by renowned United Kingdom (UK) based Architects. It will be a unique blend of local stories and innovative design.

The Lulu Mall, Lucknow is designed with a smart space layout and infrastructure which makes this mall incomparable from others. The architectural form is an extraverted architectural projection that integrates with the street and introduces the concept of a 'High Street' with 'Piazzas'. It does so whilst taking into consideration the existing scenarios of Lucknow's main attractions, such as the fusion of green areas, piazzas and pathways in the Hazratganj Market. Inspired by traditional architecture, the skylight's pointed arch geometry allows natural light to the interior while providing protection and reducing energy demand.

Speaking about the unique design concept of the mall, Shibu Philips, Business Head, Lulu Group International said, "The mall is designed with smart space and layout which will be a great representation of modern art. It will be setting a paradigm in the design and architecture industry of India. The mall's architecture is a smooth flow with sustainable design that carries the concept of natural lighting and are ergonomic as well as easy on the eyes."

He further added, "Lulu Mall has already established a name for itself in South India by winning the hearts of customers. We expect the same fervour and love from the Lucknow crowd."

Below are the key elements to design the mall perfectly fit for your choice:

1. The Piazzas - They are designed to be the intermediate open spaces along our street. They recreate the atmosphere of a small urban plaza, with its exterior feeling materials and urban elements. They have been formulated as resting areas along the typical mall.

2. The Town Square - It is the main atrium of the building placed by the main entrance. This is featured as a flexible open event space, and the introduction to the High Street.

3. The Pavilion - It is a space which is created inside the building with a feature that animates this big retail island and gives the visitor the impression of an exterior facade building inside the mall. Within this volume, a "Promenade" is introduced which links all levels creating a more interesting journey from Ground to second floor.

The Gourmet Square is a branded Food Court space themed with a bit of industrial flavor. The main space and seating area is featured under the extruded box that allows the function to be visible from the outside. It provides you the taste of International and national cuisines from Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Chili's and many more.

Lulu Group at present have four operational malls in India at Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru. With their fifth mall at Lucknow, the Lulu Group is entering the north Indian retail market. The group is further are planning to launch more malls at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE is a highly diversified entity with operations spanning a vast geographical landscape. Spearheaded by the retail division under the dynamic leadership of Padmashri Yusuffali M.A, Managing Director, the Group has successfully evolved through the supermarket and hypermarket transition to high profile shopping malls. Lulu Group has been ranked third in the prestigious "Forbes Top 100 companies" that have made an impact in the Arab world. Lulu Hypermarket has also been ranked by Deloitte as one of the ten fastest-growing retailers in the world. With the launch of Lulu Mall - Lucknow, Lulu Group International will have 5 malls in the country, the others being in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. The group has an extensive expansion plan in India, with many more projects in the pipeline.

