International Safety Awards Open for Applications for 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: British Safety Council's International Safety Awards 2026 are now open for applications.

The International Safety Awards are a world-renowned accolade recognising organisations' commitment to excellent standards of health, safety and wellbeing management. This is the 68th year the awards have taken place.

Launching the 2026 International Safety Awards, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, Mike Robinson said, "British Safety Council's International Safety Awards have long been seen by leaders and practitioners as a pinnacle of achievement and recognition in protecting and ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of workers."

"It is our vision at British Safety Council that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work - anywhere in the world. I would encourage all organisations and leaders around the world who are proud of their track record to put themselves forward for an award."

In 2025, a total of 874 applications were received for the International Safety Awards, with 90% of applicants successfully achieving a Distinction, Merit, or Pass grade.

A full list of 2025 winners can be found here.

Businesses applying can be recognised as 'best in class' across five categories:

- Sector Awards recognise overall 'best in class' submissions to the International Safety Awards, by industry sector category

- Best in Country Awards recognise the highest scoring and best overall application from individual countries (where there are sufficient applications from the given country)

- Best in Company Award for organisations with 50 or more participating sites and recognises the site(s) with the most outstanding applications

- Chief Adjudicator's Award recognises the most outstanding applications from this year's entrants. Previous winners have been exemplars in their respective areas and evidenced this through their application responses.

- People Awards: New for this year are the People Awards. These awards are open to all Indian organisations that purchase an entry to the International Safety Awards. There are three categories in which one can apply.

- Site/Plant Head Award - Recognises efforts to improve the overall Health, Safety & Wellbeing (HSW) culture of the organisation (site).

- Emerging Female Star in Safety Award - Recognises women who are breaking through and shaping future leadership in health, safety, wellbeing, or environmental management.

- Lifetime Achievement Award -Recognises efforts of the person who has made an outstanding contribution to workplace health, safety, and wellbeing throughout their career.

Eleven of the awards are completely free-to-enter whether or not applicants have applied for an International Safety Award. These are:

- Road Safety Initiative: This award recognises efforts taken by an organisation to improve its road safety through the positive impact of new initiatives.

- India Managing Director Award: This award recognises efforts to improve the overall HSW culture with an emphasis on demonstrated leadership efforts through the organisation.

- Dave Parr Medal: This award recognises a public venue that developed a stand-out initiative in 2025 that made a significant impact on health, safety or wellbeing at the venue.

- Environmental Award: recognises an organisation that has used climate change risk assessment and vulnerability modelling to identify and plan for future adaptation strategies to a changing climate.

- Health and Safety Transformation Award - sponsored by Croner-i: for organisations that have significantly changed or transformed any aspect of health, safety or wellbeing to a significant extent through the use of information.

- Health, Safety and Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year Award: recognises an employee who, in the opinion of the organisation or person nominating them, has played a significant role in ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of colleagues and others.

- Lifetime Achievement award: voted for by the Trustees of British Safety Council, is for people who have made an outstanding contribution to workplace health, safety and wellbeing throughout their career.

- Rising Female Star Award in collaboration with SOWSHE-A: recognises women that are breaking through and shaping future leadership in the health, safety, wellbeing or the environmental management world.

- Seize the Opportunity Award: recognises organisations that have gone the extra mile to seize health, safety or wellbeing opportunities resulting from a crisis.

- CEO Award: recognises the leadership and strategic vision of CEOs who have made a vital contribution to the health, safety and wellbeing of their business and wider society during 2025.

- The James Tye Award: recognises an organisation or a team of individuals who have developed and run a campaign in 2025 which has made a significant impact on health, safety or wellbeing in the workplace.

- Team of the Year Award: recognises outstanding achievements resulting in a significant improvement to health, safety or wellbeing, from a collaboration of stakeholders, which may include members of the organisation, suppliers, subcontractors and/or the wider community.

- Wellbeing Initiative Award: recognises and rewards organisations demonstrating a proactive and effective approach to improving employee wellbeing.

The closing date for applications is 02 February 2026 and the results will be announced on 17 March 2026.

To apply go to: International Safety Awards | British Safety Council India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor