International School of Design (INSD) Hosts Spectacular Gala Fashion Extravaganza In Delhi

New Delhi (India), December 20: “Dazzling Designs Take Center Stage: International School of Design-INSD Unveils Spectacular Gala Fashion Extravaganza at their All India Talent Showcase 2023!”. INSD has a nationwide presence spanning 21+ states and 75+ centres, housing a vibrant community of 20,000 design students, INSD once again took centre stage to celebrate the artistry and ingenuity of budding designers.

The International School of Design (INSD) dazzled the audience with a display of creativity and innovation at its annual talent showcase, “A Gala Fashion Extravaganza.” Held at the Westend Hotel in New Delhi, the event saw budding designers from INSD’s fashion, interior, and graphic design programs present their remarkable talent and visionary concepts.

This grand affair celebrated artistry, craftsmanship, and style, drawing esteemed guests and fashion enthusiasts to witness a kaleidoscope of stunning collections and aesthetical ideas. The evening was graced by the presence of Bollywood actress Pavleen Gujral, known for her captivating performances in movies like Gehrayian and Sukhee, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

With a nationwide network of 75+ centres across 21 states, nurturing a vibrant community of 20,000 students, INSD once again took centre stage to celebrate its young designers’ artistic spirit and ingenuity. The event embraced the “Contemporary Designs” theme, exploring diverse motifs like Black and White, Futuristic Fashion, and Cultural Fusion. Each collection showcased by the INSD students was a unique narrative, meticulously crafted with finesse and innovation.

“At INSD, we live and breathe design, and this annual event is a testament to the boundless creativity of our talented students,” said Mr Sunjey Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of INSD.



He briefs, “Their designs reflect our meticulously designed academic, practical, and industry-centric training.”

Mr. Pranav Raj Aggarwal, Executive Director, added, “INSD sets high standards, encouraging each student to create something unique and present it in the most fashionable manner.”



Collections that Captivate — Meet the Designers:

A futuristic vision by Naima Arshad Siddiqui, Shreya Naresh Shaw, Prachi Tushar Mantri, and Nilakshi Sunil Raut. ROOTS REVISITED: A soulful exploration of cultural heritage by Bhavita Chandi, Jeeyati Pandya, and Vijal Sharma.

A vibrant celebration of nature by Veena. R.N, Kasturi Sayanekar, Hema Bindhu, and Rajashree. HOLOGRAPHIC FUTURE: A dazzling play of light and technology by Riya Walia, Sumanpreet Kaur, Payal Arora, Komaldeep Kaur, and Deepak Mehra Singh.

A stunning fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics by Sarmistha Mondal, Muskan Agrawal, Ruchi Singh, Riya Chowdhury, Anindita Bhowmik, and Avni Dharmshi. Queen of the Nightfall: A dramatic play of darkness and elegance designed by Sagolsem Maheka Devi, Naziya Khan, Lina Biswas, Mimosa Majhi, and Abhishek Mishra.

A serene escape created by Khushi, Jaya Arora, Lovely Holani, Deepti Thadwani, and Shakshi Mishra. Chic Frost: A touch of winter wonderland designed by Madhuri Kashyap, Rishabh Kumar, and Anjali Singh.

A mesmerising interplay of light and darkness, brought to life by Tamanna Das, Himkala Verma, Shiba Ahmed, Jyoti Dhakad, and Kajal Priya. Flimsy Night: A whisper of delicate fabrics and dreamlike silhouettes, designed by Nausheena Naaz, Arila Sangtan, Manika Jain, Tanu, Achita Jha, Priti Jangra, Charul Gond, and Riya.

Anmol Suryavanshi, Pranjal Shahi, Jaishika Verma, Shweta, Akriti Tandon, Neha Dominique Lama, Shivansh Soni, and Moshin Khan showcased their graphic design prowess at the event.

The Gala Fashion Extravaganza wasn’t just about fashion but also about highlighting the exceptional talent of upcoming interior and graphic designers—the event aimed to create a sophisticated environment, elevating the experience of enjoying a top-notch runway show.

INSD, with its distinguished journey and nationwide reach, has twice achieved the accolade of ‘THE BEST DESIGN INSTITUTE IN INDIA’. This recognition further strengthens its commitment to nurturing talent and contributing to the design industry, both nationally and internationally.

Participating INSD designers showcased breathtaking collections, each encapsulating a distinct theme.



