International Startup Awards 2023 Winners Announced by International Brand Equity

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 11: On October 6, 2023, the inaugural International Startup Awards and Summit 2023, Asia were held in Bangalore to recognize and reward the efforts of the startups, founders, and leaders of today.

International Brand Equity organized the International Startup Summit and Awards 2023 in collaboration with the MSME Promotion Council, the Wadhwani Foundation as an ecosystem partner, and IBE Media as the PR partner.

The International Startup Awards 2023 were given to 25+ startup brands, startup leaders, and mentors from all over India.

Honored Guest Speaker for the International Startup Summit 2023

* Tanveer Ahmed

* Ankit Machhar, Director, Ecosystem, WE NEN, Wadhwani Foundation

* Ashwinder R. Singh, CEO-Residential, Bhartiya Urban and Co-Chairman CII

* Prashant Thakur, Head of Research at ANAROCK Group

* Pankaj Jain, Director - Risk Advisory, PWC

* Dr E. Muthuraman, Chairman of the MSME Promotion Council

* Vittal Ramakrishna, Founder at POD, Kreate

* Ameya Pradhan, Business Coach

* Sharada N Arya, Founder, METAmorphosis

* Rajagopal Menon, Vice President - WazirX

* Antra Bhargava, Growth Leader

* Kavitha Garla, Business Development Consultant

* Khushbu Soni, CIO News

International Startup Awards 2023, Asia Winners List:

