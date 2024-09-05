International travel has become preferred choice of Indian tourists: Nuvama

New Delhi [India], September 5 : In the first half of the calendar year 2024 (6M CY24), international travel grew by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with a mere 4 per cent growth during the same period in domestic travel, according to a Nuvama report on premium outbound cohort's travel trends.

International travel has become the preferred choice for many Indians, experiencing a surge in 2024. The growth in 6M CY24, is even more than pre-COVID growth of 12 per cent for the same period in 2019 and each month hitting new records.

While the overall growth in passenger numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels remains moderate, the rising travel budgets and preference for business-class flights indicate a shift toward premium travel experiences.

According to a report by Makemytrip (MMT), 55 per cent of international travel is now for leisure, with travellers exploring new destinations and prioritising comfort.

Additionally, the number of people taking multiple international trips has increased significantly. The report highlights a 32 per cent rise in travellers taking two or more trips and a 37 per cent increase in those taking three or more trips.

This growth reflects a strong demand in the higher end of the market, with a clear preference for business travel and premium services.

Interestingly, spontaneous travel bookings account for around 50 per cent of the international trips, indicating a growing trend of impulsive travel decisions.

Destinations like Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Nepal, and Azerbaijan have become popular for last-minute getaways, while European and Canadian trips are usually planned well in advance.

This shift towards spontaneity is also observed in domestic leisure travel, hinting at a potential revival in demand for key tourist destinations within India.

The growing emphasis on urban nightlife as a primary travel purpose points to a younger demographic, particularly those travelling without children or elderly companions.

Delhi and Mumbai remain the top departure points for international flights due to their excellent connectivity.

However, the increasing travel budgets and rising demand for business-class travel signal a strong recovery in the sector.

Additionally, hotel occupancy rates have benefitted from the surge in outbound travel, with a 24 per cent rise in room nights booked by leisure travellers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor