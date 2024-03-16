International Women's Day Celebrated in Kasauli at Kasauli Hills Resort, amongst the presence of TV Celeb Shubhangi Atre

India PR Distribution

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16: On the picturesque slopes of Kasauli Hills Resort, an enchanting celebration unfolded on 8th March 2024, commemorating International Women's Day. This remarkable event not only paid homage to the global movement for women's rights but also honored the exceptional contributions of 12 influential women. Under the gracious presence of chief guest Shubhangi Atre, TV celebrity renowned for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain," the evening became a symphony of empowerment and recognition.

The heart of the celebration was the acknowledgment of 12 outstanding women influencers, each making a significant impact in their respective fields. Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu, a trailblazing Punjabi actress, stood tall among the honorees, alongside blogger Anmol Harpuneet Kaur, Nimra Shaikh, Arshia Mahajan, Dr. Jasneet, Muskan Grover, Shagun Sachdeva, and Laxmi Devi, the revered Pradhan of the local area.

The ceremony served as a poignant platform for these remarkable women to share their inspiring stories and journeys with the attentive audience. Their narratives resonated with determination, resilience, and the pursuit of their dreams, fostering an atmosphere of inspiration and empowerment.

The prestigious honor bestowed upon these women by Shubhangi Atre added a touch of glamour and significance to the event. Shubhangi, known for her on-screen charm and real-life advocacy, expressed her admiration for the honorees. "It's an absolute privilege to be part of an event that recognizes the incredible achievements of women who are leaving an indelible mark in their respective domains. Their stories are not just inspiring but also a testament to the power of persistence and passion," she remarked.

Following the awards ceremony, the evening took a delightful turn with the performance of the Aakash Patwari Collective, a Mumbai-based musical band led by the talented Aakash Patwari. The band's soulful melodies and energetic tunes resonated through the hills, creating an enchanting atmosphere that encapsulated the spirit of celebration and appreciation.

Varun Aggarwal, the director of Kasauli Hills Resort, shared his thoughts on hosting this empowering event. "At Kasauli Hills Resort, we believe in creating not just spaces but experiences that leave a lasting impact. The celebration of International Women's Day aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering positive change and empowerment. Honoring these remarkable women influencers is a small tribute to the tremendous contributions they make to society," he expressed.

Shubhangi Atre echoed her sentiments regarding the event, emphasizing the importance of recognizing women's accomplishments. "International Women's Day is not just a day; it's a celebration of the resilience, strength, and achievements of women worldwide. It's heartening to see events like these that acknowledge and applaud the efforts of women who, through their work, inspire and pave the way for others. Each woman honored tonight is a beacon of hope and empowerment," Shubhangi shared.

The conceptualization and execution of this impactful event were entrusted to Shellys Media Track Pvt. Ltd, an advertising agency handling marketing rights for both Kasauli Hills Resort and Aakash Patwari Collective. As the stories of these women continue to inspire, the event stands as a testament to the ongoing journey towards equality and empowerment. Kasauli Hills Resort, through such impactful events, remains dedicated to fostering a culture that celebrates and uplifts the achievements of women in all spheres of life.

For more information, visit the website www.kasaulihillsresort.com.

Instagram -www.instagram.com/kasaulihillsresort/?igsh=MTNzZmgxMml0dmNyaw%3D%3D

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor