International Year of Millets in 2023: Munch Fit joins the celebration

United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The primary aim of this initiative is to increase the awareness of millets' health benefits among the general public.

The UN General Assembly's decision to observe 2023 as the International Year of Millets was backed by more than 70 countries including India.

Even though millets have been cultivated for several hundred years, the general public is not aware of their health benefits and now as the world is all set to celebrate the International Year of Millets, an Indian brand named "Munch Fit" is also doing its part by delivering quality millet-rich snacks in the market.

Earlier, the Indian government had observed the National Year of Millets in 2018. Post the dedicated year for millets, entrepreneur Shubhangi & Afzal launched Munch Fit snacks in 2021.

Munch Fit is literally revolutionizing the Indian market by offering healthy, crunchy, tasty, and gluten-free snacks in various contemporary and popular international flavors like Mexican Cheese, Chilly Garlic, Sour Cream and Onion, Peri Peri, Magic Masala and Cheese Jalapeno. With great initial feedback from the consumers, the brand's popularity is now reaching new heights.

Several previous studies have outlined the health benefits of millets. Recent research carried out by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) & Science Direct have published that millets can be good for reducing cholesterol, Diabetes, Blood pressure in people with mild hypertension and improves BMI, thus helping consumers prevent many diseases.

Millet is also known for promoting child growth, as this grain is loaded with proteins and vitamins. It should be also noted that millets have a relatively low glycemic index, thus preventing the risk of obesity among children.

"The fame of millets is now reaching international level, and the United Nations is all set to observe 2023 as International Year of Millets. As the world will celebrate the health benefits of millets, Munch Fit also joins these efforts, and we will continue innovating tasty millet-based snacks for Indian customers," said Afzal, founder of Munch Fit.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor