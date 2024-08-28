International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Murugan Multi-Speciality Bring Health and Care to Underprivileged Children in Tamil Nadu

PNN

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Murugan Multi-Speciality to organize a special charity event at the TISSO-Tirupur Social Service Organization in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. This event, spearheaded by Dr. Hemalathaa, saw the active participation of volunteers including Dr. Sakthi Murugan, Uma K, and Reshmi R. Together, IYDF and Murugan Multi-Speciality provided essential health and living supplies to underprivileged children, while also offering them an unforgettable experience through interactive games and educational outreach.

Health Support and Warm Supplies On the day of the event, Murugan Multi-Speciality delivered a wide range of aid to 17 children at TISSO. The supplies included medicines, first-aid kits, 28 t-shirts, pain relief ointments, soap, shampoo, hair oil, toothpaste, sports toys, tote bags, snacks, and hand creams. These items not only addressed the children's daily needs but also offered vital support for their health and well-being.

Interactive Education and Compassionate Care At the event, volunteers engaged the children in various interactive games that combined learning with fun. Additionally, Dr. Hemalathaa led a session on the importance of health and education, helping the children understand the value of maintaining their well-being and encouraging them to face life's challenges with positivity. These activities enriched the children's daily lives and infused new energy into their growth.

Expressions of Gratitude and Future Aspirations Following the event, the children expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Murugan Multi-Speciality. The head of the beneficiary organization noted that the aid provided would significantly improve their lives and that the compassionate support made them feel embraced by the community. Reflecting on the event, Dr. Hemalathaa remarked, "This experience was incredibly rewarding, and we are eager to continue serving these children, bringing more warmth and hope into their lives."

Ongoing Support for a Brighter Future This event not only highlighted the shared commitment of IYDF and Murugan Multi-Speciality to charitable endeavors but also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in supporting underprivileged children. Looking ahead, IYDF is committed to partnering with various organizations to extend care and assistance to more children in need, working together to build a brighter future for all.

