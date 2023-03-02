Introducing a new production house: A breath of fresh air in the world of entertainment

With the launch of their new Mumbai office on 27th Feb 2023, M+ Cine creation is set to revolutionise the entertainment industry. Headquartered in India, this production house aims to create high-quality content that appeals to audiences worldwide.

At the helm of M+ Cine creation are Ateev Singh, the Country Head, and Satyam Gupta, the CEO, and Managing Director. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring that the production house runs smoothly and delivers on its promise of quality content.

M+ Cine creation is committed to promoting new talents and providing a platform for exciting content. They believe that there is a wealth of untapped talent out there and are committed to discovering and nurturing it. With a focus on creating a diverse range of content, M+ Cine's creation aims to appeal to a wide range of audiences.

One of the upcoming projects from M+ Cine creation is the song "Jeet Le." With uplifting lyrics and a catchy melody, the song is sure to inspire and motivate listeners. Another song in the pipeline is "Koi Apna," a heartwarming ballad that celebrates the bonds of friendship and love.

Apart from songs, M+ Cine creation is also working on a web series called "Karam Kaand." The series promises to be a gripping drama that explores the darker side of human nature. With a talented cast and crew, this series is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

M+ Cine creation's OTT platform, M+ cine, is the perfect platform for viewers to enjoy their content. With a user-friendly interface and a vast library of content, M+ cine promises to be a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs.

Expressing his excitement about the launch of this platform, Country Head, Ateev Singh said, "I am elated to launch M+ cine and hand it over to our audience. It is our pleasure to grant them this privilege - to entertain themselves and understand the content in their space. We have a fantastic lineup ready and we cannot wait to show the world the magic we have built."

In conclusion, M+ Cine creation is a production house to watch out for. With a focus on quality content and a commitment to promoting new talents, they are poised to make a significant impact in the world of entertainment. So, get ready to be entertained, inspired, and moved by the exciting content coming your way from M+ Cine creation.

The core team of M+ Cine was present on this grand launch occasion, especially Manish Verma, Setu Sajal Budhist, Dinesh Chauhan, Naveen Saini, Amit Verma, Praveen Sikarwar, Ashish Saini, Sawan Kumar, Sachin Mishra, Deepak Khati, Sandeep Bisht, Lalit Chaudhary, Munna Chauhan, Amit Kumar, Rupesh Sharma, Atul Sharma, Kedar Rawat, Ankit Negi and Pankaj.

