Introducing Atharv Aaradhyam: A Luxury Gated Community by Atharv Lifestyle in Mumbai

Atharv Lifestyle has unveiled its latest luxury project, Atharv Aaradhyam, near the vibrant neighborhood of Vile Parle, Mumbai. This prestigious gated community offers a lifestyle of elegance and comfort, blending contemporary living with a serene environment.

Atharv Aaradhyam, a 5-tower masterpiece, promises an exceptional living experience through meticulous planning and impeccable design. Spanning 1.5 acres, the project comprises 229 luxurious units, available in configurations of 2, 2.5, 3, and 4 BHK, along with Jodi apartments. Each unit is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and natural light, creating a vibrant and comfortable ambiance for residents.

Unmatched Amenities

Atharv Aaradhyam stands out with its extensive landscaping covering around 1 acre and an impressive array of over 50 amenities, making it a pinnacle of luxury living. The project features:

Majestic Clubhouse: A 5,000 sq ft exclusive clubhouse offering a range of recreational and social facilities like an indoor games room, yoga room, music room, library, fitness center, and many more.

Interconnected Terraces: Spanning 18,000 sq ft, providing serene spaces for relaxation and community gatherings.

Double-Height Lobbies: Luxurious 4,000 sq ft entrance lobbies that create a grand impression.

Dedicated Zones: Specific areas for children and senior citizens, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

Splash Pool: A refreshing splash pool for residents to unwind.

Kids play area: A vibrant and well equipped play area with lush garden and gazebo.

Atharv Aaradhyam is an IGBC Pre-Certified Gold Green Building, emphasizing its commitment to green living with eco-friendly amenities such as electric vehicle charging facilities, renewable energy generation, rainwater harvesting systems, and solid waste management.

Prime Location Benefits

Conveniently located near the Western Express Highway and both international and domestic airports, Atharv Aaradhyam offers seamless connectivity to Mumbai's major hubs while providing a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. Key nearby landmarks include:

Transportation: Proximity to Vile Parle and Andheri railway stations, and upcoming metro lines enhancing connectivity.

Airports: Quick access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminals 1 and 2, just 10 minutes away.

Healthcare: Close to renowned hospitals such as Sanjeevani Hospital, Criticare Asia, and Jeevan Vikas Hospital.

Education: Nearby schools and colleges like Paranjape Vidyalaya, Sathaye College, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, KLAY Prep Schools and DayCare, Sheth M. A. School, Bombay Cambridge International School, MVLU College, and Shri Chinai College.

Shopping and Entertainment: Easy access to D Mart, Nature's Basket, Shoppers Stop, Hubtown Solaris, Vijay Sales, and entertainment options like SunCity Mukta A2 Cinemas, Carnival Theatre, and Dinanath Natyagriha.

Hotels and Banquets: Close to luxury hotels such as The Leela Mumbai, ITC Maratha, JW Marriott, and banquets like Symphony Banquets and Vishal Hall.

The construction of Atharv Aaradhyam is progressing at a rapid pace, with the Tower 1 first slab in progress, Tower 2 plinth in progress, Tower 3 first slab in progress, Tower 4 second slab in progress, and Tower 5 third slab in progress. This marks a significant milestone in the project’s development, ensuring that the ambitious timeline remains on track and that prospective residents can look forward to moving into their new homes as scheduled.

