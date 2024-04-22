Introducing BE - Bergner Essentials: Transforming Home Cooking with Precision and Safety

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Bergner India, a leading innovator in kitchenware, proudly introduces BE - Bergner Essentials, the pinnacle of tri-ply cookware designed to revolutionise cooking experiences across India.

Unlike uncoated aluminium utensils, that are widely used in Indian households, this range ensures a safe cooking experience from the first cup of tea or coffee to the preparation of steaming hot lunches, frying evening delicacies and cooking the right food in the right cookware.

These cookware pieces, designed in traditional shapes, have undergone extensive research and testing to perfectly capture the authentic flavours of regional cuisines.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, BE - Bergner Essentials combines three layers of premium materials - 18/10 stainless steel, aluminium, and stainless steel - to ensure superior heat conductivity, even cooking at lower temperatures, and long-lasting durability.

"With the launch of our BE - Bergner Essentials range, we want to provide every Indian Household with a safer and healthier cooking experience that is often neglected. Unfortunately, the harmful un-coated aluminium cookware still dominates many Indian kitchens. However, at Bergner, we aim at educating our customers about a secure cooking experience first by providing the right cookware, for the right dish." said Mr Umesh Gupta, Director of Bergner India.

Say Goodbye to Uncoated Aluminium. Choose Health, Choose Tri-ply, Choose Bergner Essentials. This range is tailored to suit India's Regional Cuisine Palette. The products are now available for purchase through online channels (Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Jio Mart, Nykaa, and Bergner India website), and other general and modern trade stores across the country.

