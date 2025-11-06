Introducing be!MYN on Myntra, a GenZ-first beauty brand to encourage self-expression

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Empowering young consumers to embrace every mood, moment, and mode of self-expression, be!MYN, available on the Myntra Beauty, is a Gen Z-first beauty brand rooted in the manifesto 'You don't owe the world a fixed look'. Powered by what's trending and formulated to perform, be!MYN is designed to let young consumers celebrate the fluidity of self-expression, free from conventional expectations. It encourages individuals to show up as they are and as they feel - soft one day, bold the next or somewhere in between.

Based on the philosophy of democratizing beauty for Gen Z with premium-quality and trend-first products at accessible price-points, be!MYN is set to cater to the rising beauty aspirations of India's young, vibrant audience without compromise. Understanding the need gap in this space, Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd. (MJIPL), the B2B wholesale entity of Myntra, has enabled be!MYN to rewrite the rules of beauty, moving away from a single 'signature look' to embracing moods that shift every day, even every hour.

be!MYN is born out of this cultural shift, with a core commitment to Indian skin tones and their unique needs. This commitment is reinforced with the expertise of India's manufacturing capabilities in the beauty space to launch a home-grown brand.

At launch, be!MYN brings styles across 27 SKUs, spanning a versatile range of trendy yet enduring products in on-point formats, textures, and shades. The entire line is long-lasting, enriched with hydrating ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E and infused with fruit extracts, and are designed for Indian conditions, ensuring performance and style go hand-in-hand.

Hero products include:

Matte Bullet Lipstick - a smooth, long-stay formula in versatile everyday shades

Long-Stay Liquid Lipstick - lightweight comfort with bold, transfer-proof color

Intense colour, High-shine Gloss - gloss with playful shades

All-day Kajal - smudge-proof and designed for all-day wear in Indian weather condition

The 12-hour long-stay, 8-hour hydrating lipstick and the all-day smudge-proof kajal have been developed with insights from 800 Gen Z participants, whose feedback shaped not only the formulations, ensuring comfort, hydration, and performance, but also the packaging, which mirrors global trends. The products are dermat-tested and safe-for-skin, vegan and paraben-free, backed by third-party certifications, ensuring be!Myn brings the best of both worlds - affordability with uncompromising quality.

be!MYN reflects the pulse of a generation that is seeking authenticity, emotional expression, and experimentation. It resonates with their aspiration to be confident yet effortless, playful yet sophisticated, budget-conscious yet quality-driven. With high-energy, versatile and authentic products, be!MYN gives Gen Z the freedom to be fully themselves - every day, in every mood.

