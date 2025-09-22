Introducing Hafele’s Classical Digital Lock – Where Timeless Elegance Meets Security

New Delhi [India], September 22: Hafele introduces the Classical Digital Lock, an exquisite fusion of heritage-inspired design and cutting-edge technology, redefining the very concept of home security. Created for those who value the sophistication of tradition yet demand the intelligence of modern innovation, this lock transforms your entrance into a statement of enduring elegance.

The Hafele's Classical Digital Lock draws its strength from a robust king-size mortise system, equipped with 3 deadbolts, 1 privacy lock bolt, 2 hook bolts, and 1 latch, delivering uncompromising, rock-solid protection. This traditional mechanical strength is elevated by a suite of advanced digital access solutions, from PIN codes, RFID cards, and fingerprint recognition to key-fob remote control and smart, remote access via the Hafele Smart Living Mobile App.

A distinctive slider panel on the outdoor unit enhances both aesthetics and security. When lifted, it reveals the keypad, fingerprint scanner, and RFID card reader; when closed, it returns seamlessly to its original position after the door shuts. The precision-engineered mechanics ensure smooth manual unlocking, making operation effortless.

The Classical Digital Lock can also integrate with existing video door phones, allowing homeowners to receive live visitor calls directly through the Hafele Smart Living Mobile App, a feature designed to bring convenience and control quite literally to your fingertips.

With its antique charm, uncompromising build, and advanced technology, Hafele's Classical Digital Lock is more than just a security device; it is a statement of luxury, brilliance, and strength in every detail.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info to find the nearest

Hafele showroom or design centre.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

