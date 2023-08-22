Introducing Houssed.com: Revolutionizing Home Buying with Unparalleled Convenience and Expertise

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 22: The real estate sector in India is on the cusp of transformation as Houssed.com, a groundbreaking online portal, prepares to launch its revolutionary platform in the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida and Gurgaon. Houssed.com is set to redefine the home buying experience by offering an extensive inventory of properties developed by various reputed builders and developers, coupled with unparalleled services and features.

With a remarkable lineup of over 5000 live projects encompassing properties from 2200 eminent developers across 15 cities in India, Houssed.com is a one-stop destination for discerning home buyers. The portal boasts a staggering 3000 videos — the fastest growing video content creator in the real estate sector—offering virtual property tours and showcasing every nook and cranny of the available properties. Houssed.com takes pride in its role as a national brand in home buying, committed to providing a customer-centric approach.

Utsav Ladiwala, Founder and CEO of Houssed.com, explains, "The real estate market has long been in need of a comprehensive platform that addresses every aspect of home buying. We are thrilled to add the region of NCR, Noida and Gurgaon to our bouquet of existing cities at Houssed.com—a game-changing solution that empowers home buyers with unmatched convenience, expert advice, and a plethora of services all under one roof."

Houssed.com guarantees the authenticity and accuracy of all property listings featured on the platform. Each listing undergoes a rigorous verification process to ensure that the information provided is reliable and up-to-date. Home buyers can explore properties with confidence, knowing that Houssed.com is dedicated to delivering verified and trustworthy information. By not charging any brokerage and actively assisting in negotiations with builders, Houssed.com empowers home buyers to secure the best deals. This approach redefines the traditional home buying process, allowing India to discover dream homes with unparalleled transparency and expert guidance. The platform is designed to cater to every need of potential home buyers. Houssed.com also offers a wide range of value-added benefits such as vastu consultations, assistance in loan sanctioning, legal support and interior decor services. These integrated services set Houssed.com apart as a true ally throughout the home buying journey.

Yogesh Garg, Co-founder of Houssed.com, emphasises, "Our mission is to bring transparency, simplicity, and convenience to the home buying process. We believe that by offering a plethora of services beyond property listings, we are reshaping the way people find their dream homes."Houssed.com is poised to make an impactful addition with its NCR launch, and its ambitious vision doesn't stop there. The portal is on a trajectory to showcase properties from 25 cities by the end of the financial year, effectively transforming the landscape of home buying across India.

Akmal Faizan, CTO of Houssed.com, adds, "Our cutting-edge technology ensures that users can seamlessly navigate our platform and experience the properties in a rich and immersive way. We are harnessing technology and AI to make home buying not just simpler but enjoyable."

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros Pictures, India, expresses his enthusiasm for Houssed.com's innovative approach, "The marriage of real estate and technology is a pivotal development for our nation. Houssed.com's vision resonates with our values of bringing revolutionary ideas to the forefront. This venture has the potential to redefine the way India buys homes. Its extensive video library will help home buyers efficiently shortlist the properties for personal visits. It is an end-to-end offering from using the keyboard to landing the house keys! It offers Comfort and Convenience in a Cost efficient, Transparent and Trustworthy manner with the help of Technology!"

As anticipation builds, the real estate sector braces itself for a transformative shift as Houssed.com prepares to go live in new cities. By offering a seamless fusion of advanced technology, unparalleled services, and an extensive inventory of properties, the portal stands poised to revolutionise home buying in India.

