Introducing Hunt Vastu Homes: The World's First Online Platform Listing Vastu-Compliant Apartments

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28: Hunt Vastu Homes proudly announces the launch of its ground-breaking online platform that is set to revolutionize the real estate industry with a focus on Vastu compliance. Founded by Raj Kumar Narang, an entrepreneur with years of experience in the digital technology and distinguished Vastu expert Dr. Smita Narang, Hunt Vastu Homes is set to redefine how individuals find their dream homes. This platform integrates ancient principles with modern technology to give users a compelling experience.

A New Era in Real Estate

In a world where harmony and balance are paramount, the search for a perfect home transcends mere aesthetics and financial considerations. Understanding this need, Hunt Vastu Homes has developed an ideal solution; a unique platform where users can discover apartments that align with the principles of Vastu Shastra. With its unique approach, Hunt Vastu Homes prioritizes not just the physical attributes of a property, but also its energetic alignment.

The Science behind the Platform

At the core of Hunt Vastu Homes lies an innovative algorithm developed by Dr. Smita Narang, leveraging her two decades of expertise in Vastu consultancy. This algorithm meticulously scans each apartment complex and assigns a Vastu compliance score to each unit in every tower. Along with the Vastu compliance rating, the platform also provides precise guidance on the tower number and unit number of the apartment. Through this scientific approach, users gain insights into the energetic alignment of their potential homes. This empowers them to make informed buying decisions.

A Visionary Leadership

Co-founder and CEO Raj Kumar Narang brings over 25 years of experience in online product development and business management to the helm of Hunt Vastu Homes. His entrepreneurial journey, marked by a deep understanding of diverse business domains, culminates in the creation of this revolutionary platform. Inspired by his wife, Dr. Smita Narang, Raj envisioned a solution that could simplify the search for Vastu-compliant homes, thus laying the foundation for Hunt Vastu Homes.

Dr. Smita Narang: A Beacon of Vastu Expertise

As Co-founder and Vastu Expert, Dr. Smita Narang's contributions to Hunt Vastu Homes are invaluable. With a doctoral degree in Vaastu and over two decades of global experience in Vastu consultancy, Dr. Narang brings unparalleled expertise to the platform. Her holistic approach, blending ancient wisdom with modern sensibilities, empowers individuals to find homes that resonate with their energies, fostering harmony and prosperity.

The Future of Real Estate

Hunt Vastu Homes has been launched with a focus on projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. However, the platform's vision extends far beyond, with plans to encompass projects in Delhi, Bangalore and eventually all metro cities of India. By bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern beliefs, Hunt Vastu Homes paves the way for a new era in real estate, where individuals can find not just houses, but homes that nurture their well-being.

Hunt Vastu Homes is the world's first online platform dedicated to Vastu-compliant apartments. Founded by Raj Kumar Narang and Dr. Smita Narang, the platform integrates ancient principles of Vastu Shastra with modern technology, empowering individuals to find homes that resonate with their energies. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Hunt Vastu Homes is poised to redefine the real estate landscape, one harmonious home at a time.

