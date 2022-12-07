Introducing India's Safest and Joyful Preschool & Day Care - Footprint Childcare

Committed to cultivating bright minds, Footprints Childcare is running 80+ preschool, day care, after school care centers across the country. The educational initiative, the only one of its kind in India, follows an advanced U.S.-based curriculum and learning model, employing a multitude of learning techniques to help children make the best use of the developmental stage. Inspired by clinical studies, Footprints brings to parents a safe and sanitized learning environment and a scientifically designed child pedagogy aimed to optimize brain development, which is 90 per cent complete by the age of five.

The multi-faceted learning at Footprints Childcare focuses on different developmental factors such as communication and language literacy, social and emotional development, cognitive development, creative arts, physical development, and health. The highlight of the education at Footprints Education, the only one of its kind in the entire country, is that it follows the Highscope Curriculum in their preschool day care and after-school care service under the organization. Known to launch children on a formidable route to success, the Highscope Curriculum was developed in 1962 by the Highscope Educational Research Foundation, headquartered in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Since its inception, the curriculum, which has a proven track record, has gained popularity across the globe. Children undergoing the curriculum, compared to their counterparts, have exhibited a greater propensity for success, healthy relationships, and an aversion to crime and unhealthy lifestyles.

Stating the vision of Footprints Childcare, Raj Singhal, the CEO of the company, said, "We have committed ourselves to shaping the future minds of children and setting this generation of children on a path of holistic development that will lead them to extraordinary heights of success." With a focus on not only the budding of mental faculties but also healthy emotional and artistic expression, we have brought together the best-trained teachers who specialize in child pedagogy. In addition to providing premium education, we have also dedicated ourselves to engaging today's busy parents with their children's growth as much as possible, to ensure that the children mature into healthy adults. To increase parent-child engagement, we facilitate busy parents' keeping a constant eye on their children and their well-being and progress by providing day-long live access to CCTV footage. "This not only assures parents of their child's safety on a real-time basis but also engages them in the beautiful and memorable initial stages of the child's learning process, full of curiosity and wonderment."

Footprints Childcare's efforts to create a healthy and safe learning space are not limited to the fact that it is one of the first daycare, , and afterschool care in the country that transparently displays its daily functioning to the parents with real-time CCTV footage. The organization also emphasizes maintaining a clean and sanitary environment as well as dedicated safety infrastructure. Further, the learning spaces have a "zero junk food" policy so that the students are guided towards a healthy lifestyle right from their formative years.

With hands-on, participatory learning, the children at Footprints Childcare learn to develop their interests early on in their lives. The teachers push the children to choose from a wide range of material, contributing to thoughtfulness and character development in children along with a self-driven approach to life. Additionally, students enjoy 1:10 attention, which is not just dedicated to creating an intimate learning setting but also focuses on the unique needs of every child.

Moreover, in accordance with the holistic development that the preschools, daycares, and afterschool cares under Footprints want to bring about in the children, the evaluation process followed across the learning spaces under the organization is called the COR Advantage, which, much like the Highscope pedagogic methods, maps the overall progress of the students, helping teachers identify the unique key areas to focus on for every child.

Footprint's vision of an advanced and healthy upbringing of children is aimed at parents who want to prepare their wards, from the very beginning, for the complex and multi-dimensional personality and intellectual faculties required for the fast-paced, dynamic life of the 21st century.

