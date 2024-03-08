Introducing Inspiring Women Leaders on International Women’s Day 2024

New Delhi (India), March 8: As we mark International Women’s Day 2024, it’s a privilege to shine a spotlight on extraordinary women leaders who exemplify resilience, innovation, and empowerment. In this article, we celebrate the remarkable achievements and indomitable spirit of these trailblazing individuals who are shaping the landscape of their respective fields. From ground-breaking entrepreneurs to visionary executives, each woman featured here has defied the odds, shattered stereotypes, and paved the way for a more inclusive and equitable future. Join us as we honor these inspiring women leaders, whose stories inspire us to strive for excellence and forge a path towards progress on this International Women’s Day.

Aarti Thaiya: A Maestro in Professional Writing and Mompreneurship

Aarti Thaiya, the esteemed Founder of Writers Valley, is a luminary figure in professional writing with over 14 years of unparalleled expertise. Specializing in crafting captivating Competency Demonstration Reports (CDRs), resumes, and admission essays, she is a trusted ally for individuals striving to achieve their career and educational goals. Aarti’s journey began with a fervent passion for storytelling and an innate talent for articulating ideas effectively. As the driving force behind Writers Valley, she has guided countless individuals through visa applications, job hunts, and academic pursuits, standing out in competitive landscapes with her keen insight and unwavering commitment to excellence. Beyond her professional achievements, Aarti is celebrated as a mompreneur who gracefully balances business ownership with the joys of motherhood, serving as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, seeking to pursue their passions while prioritizing family values. Aarti Thaiya’s story exemplifies resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams with courage and conviction in both their professional and personal lives.

Aarzoo Shah, Entrepreneur, Speaker & Coach

Aarzoo Shah is a dynamic entrepreneur, coach, author, and TedX speaker, renowned for her transformative impact on a global scale. With a business acumen that generated over Rs. 100 crore in revenue, her influence extends beyond the corporate world. As a pioneering figure, she hosted Asia’s First Live Mega Coaching Event, attracting over 2000 attendees to Mumbai’s Sahara Star in 2019. A two-time TEDx speaker, Aarzoo’s insightful narratives and interviews have illuminated paths to financial liberation, earning acclaim across numerous media channels.Her resilience and innovation shone through during the Covid years, as she spearheaded the largest virtual mega events in 2020 and 2021. Aarzoo’s reach is international, having touched lives in 10 countries, and guiding over a million people towards transformation. Her journey is not just about personal success, but a testament to her commitment to enacting change on a worldwide stage.

Dr. Arti Khosla, CEO & Founder COAE International

Dr. Arti Khosla, a distinguished entrepreneur and visionary leader, has been recognized with the prestigious “Best Woman Entrepreneur in Conformity Assessments in Education” award. As the guiding force behind the Centre of Assessments for Excellence (COAE), she has empowered several institutions through process excellence and standards. COAE plays pivotal technical and leadership roles in shaping standards and assessments across diverse educational domains and is also supporting the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in Indian states. Dr. Khosla’s influence extends globally, representing India in developing international standards and leading projects at the Technical Committee ISO/TC 232/WG 7. Her leadership has significantly contributed in shaping some crucial governance policies, as well as accreditation and certification schemes, both in India and on a global scale. Dr. Khosla’s expertise extends beyond education to encompass various service sectors, such as finance, environment, social issues, and development initiatives. She actively participates in discussions on standardization, upskilling, the start-up ecosystem and women’s leadership roles.

Geetika Singh, Director of Akaaro Consulting and Training

Geetika Singh, the visionary Director of Akaaro Consulting and Training, is steering the company towards exponential growth, expanding its reach across diverse countries with unparalleled consulting and training services. At Akaaro, prioritizing trust and fostering enduring relationships is paramount. The company’s internal and external policies resonate with this ethos. Recognizing failure as integral to growth, Akaaro encourages and motivates individuals, believing in their immense potential. Embracing the notion that courage manifests in various forms, the company promotes a supportive environment where individuals are encouraged to persevere. Work-life balance is deeply ingrained in Akaaro’s organizational values, advocating against blind loyalty toward the company and rather prioritizing one's own physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The company acknowledges that flexibility is essential for all employees, irrespective of gender, fostering an environment where personal responsibilities are valued alongside professional commitments. Ultimately, at Akaaro, life is celebrated, enduring connections are cultivated, and an environment where personal and professional well-being seamlessly coexist is fostered for all.

Isha Oswal – CEO JISA Softech Pvt. Ltd.

On this Women’s Day, we celebrate Isha Oswal, the visionary CEO of JISA Softech, a source of leadership and empowerment in the cybersecurity industry. She guides JISA toward success with unwavering direction; her greatest strengths are her receptiveness, trust, and adaptability. Promoting inclusivity and diversity, She promotes a work environment at JISA that provides women equal opportunities and flexibility. Her commitment to societal advancement and professional excellence serves as an inspiration for her as a leader. With over a decade of industry experience, and a strong passion for learning and development. Her path from IT sales to managing a diverse company demonstrates her unwavering commitment to improving the company’s performance in all aspects. She stands tall as an inspiration, not just for women in the tech industry, but for all aspiring leaders, demonstrating that success can be achieved through hard work, determination, and a genuine desire to make a difference. Here’s to Isha Oswal, a true trailblazer, on this special day.

Manisha Kumar, COO OF HCG

As we celebrate our current women leaders, it is important to create a platform for the new ones and even widen the existing platform,” says Ms. Manisha Kumar, regional chief operating officer at HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. There exists an unconscious bias in the minds of the decision-makers, which can often prevent them from offering leadership roles to women. This unconscious bias is sadly prevalent across industries, making it even more important for women leaders to cultivate an inclusive work culture where female employees are inspired to break stereotypes and embrace leadership roles. As a recipient of prestigious recognitions, such as Business World's 40 under 40 and Global Women Leader Award, Ms. Manisha firmly believes that pushing boundaries, challenging stereotypes, increasing visibility, and prioritizing personal growth and excellence is crucial for women to become outstanding leaders.

Dr. Mithila Desai, Clinical Psychologist of Power of Mind Clinics

Dr. Mithila Desai stands as a distinguished Clinical Psychologist and Entrepreneur, leaving an indelible mark in psychology, mental health, and relationship counselling. Her rich expertise and diverse journey have etched a notable presence in these fields. With a profile spanning comprehensive qualifications—a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Mumbai—and extensive work, including roles at distinguished institutions and founding reputable clinics like “The Power of Mind Clinic,” she’s reshaped school psychology and corporate wellness. Dr. Desai’s global reach extends through therapeutic interventions across continents, emphasizing anxiety and depression treatment, workshops on work culture enhancement, and mindfulness retreats. Her impactful work garnered prestigious awards, shaping her as a mental health icon. Dr. Desai’s ethos drives holistic care, earning respect in psychology and therapy communities with dedication.

Dr. Priya Nair, Clinical Psychiatric

Dr. Priya is a passionate psychiatrist who excels in her field. After completing her post-graduation at Pushpagiri Medical College under the esteemed Dr. Roy Abraham, she secured the first rank in psychiatry from Kerala University of Health Sciences Driven by her passion, Dr. Priya actively engages in academic pursuits and public awareness. She has earned recognition for her paper presentation at the World Association of Social Psychiatry Regional Congress 2018 and published in the prestigious SAGE Journal. Additionally, she leverages her expertise by hosting informative talks and presentations on various mental health topics, establishing herself as a leading voice in the community. Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Priya is an active social media influencer, utilizing online platforms to reach a wider audience and destigmatize mental health issues. Her practice, Neya Psychiatric Clinic, welcomes patients of all ages, from children to elderly individuals, providing both online and offline consultations to ensure accessibility and personalized care.

Dr. Sneha Jha, Chief & Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day in 2024 under the theme of ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ the focus shifts towards fostering women’s economic empowerment and advancing gender equality. Dr. Sneha Jha, Chief & Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Paras Hospital Patna, stands as a beacon of inspiration, having served over 5000 oncology patients with unwavering compassion and personalized care. On this momentous occasion, Dr. Jha fondly acknowledges the pivotal role of her parents, especially her mother, whose constant encouragement propelled her forward. She emphasizes the indispensable support and sacrifices of families behind the success of women, underscoring their resilience and determination. The 2024 Day, themed ‘Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality through Economic Empowerment,’ underscores the persistent challenges women encounter in achieving equal participation in the economy, advocating for equitable opportunities for women and girls to flourish and lead. Dr. Jha’s journey epitomizes the transformative power of support, perseverance, and inclusivity in driving societal change and empowerment. As per Dr. Sneha, “A woman, if given the right platform depending on their merit, can excel even in the toughest situation.”

Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of the Indian School of Image Management

Sonia Dubey Dewan, AICI CIP, is the Founder of the Indian School of Image Management and India's Senior Most Image Consultant. She is an Entrepreneur, Educator, International Keynote Speaker, and India's 1st AICI Certified Image Professional. Dubbed as “Fairy Godmother of Transformation” by a leading news publication, Sonia has worked with C-suite executives and politicians. She has over 14 years of experience across 13 countries in Image Management, Personal Branding, and Executive Coaching with 1000+ individual clients and 300,000+ training participants. As India’s 1st AICI CEU Provider, she trained and certified 300+ image consultants & soft skill trainers worldwide. She is the Secretary of AICI Global, Country Chair of India for G100 – Leadership & Entrepreneurial Education, and President of many Image Consulting councils. Featured in media regularly, Sonia, President of NGO VISHIPSA, received the “Image Makers Merit of Industry Excellence” (IMMIE) Award. She emphasizes self-investment with the quote, “You're your most valuable asset, start investing in it today.”

