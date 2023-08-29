Introducing Meerut Mavericks: The Essence of Sportsmanship

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: The Meerut Mavericks, acquired by Rajesh Dubey and a dynamic team of sports enthusiasts and industry veterans, is ready to usher in a new era of cricketing by participating in the prestigious and most awaited UP T20 League. This is an initiative taken by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and through this league, Uttar Pradesh aims to contribute significantly to the growth and development of cricket sports in the region and on the global platform.

Meerut Mavericks is all set to represent the young cricket enthusiasts of Meerut with full power. The popular cricketers Rinku Singh and Kartik Tyagi will be an integral part of the Team Meerut Mavericks and the team will be coached by seasoned player Dhruv Singh.

Meerut Mavericks will be competing with other teams of Uttar Pradesh State such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Noida.

The UPT20 League will be celebrating sportsmanship in cricket for a span of 18 Days. The first match is scheduled for 30th August and the final match will be on 16th September at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Rajesh Dubey shared that, “The prime idea and aim of Meerut Mavericks is to promote and inspire the budding cricketers of Uttar Pradesh State and facilitate a pool of players to represent Uttar Pradesh and team India”.

Meerut Mavericks will unite sportsmanship while boosting the spirit of youngsters. The team is ready to represent the meerutian’s passion for sports. All the cricket fans get ready to witness an unparalleled spectacle of action packed tournament.

