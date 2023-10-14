Introducing PaiseSe.com : Revolutionizing Retail Asset Lending in India

New Delhi (India), October 14: In the dynamic world of lending and finance, a new Fintech star is born – PaiseSe.com, a pioneering fintech lending marketplace poised to transform the landscape of retail asset lending based out of Delhi-NCR, India. Founded by industry veterans with decades of experience, PaiseSe.com brings innovation and expertise to the forefront of the lending market.

Meet Visionary Founders :

Jitendra Jha – Founder & CEO: With an impressive 21-year career in retail asset lending, Jitendra Jha is a seasoned expert. His vast knowledge and strategic acumen are the driving forces behind PaiseSe.com’s inception.

Khushboo – Co-founder: A dedicated and forward-thinking co-founder, Khushboo brings her unique perspective and passion for financial innovation to the team.

Madhav – Co-founder: Madhav, a luminary in retail asset lending with 15 years of industry experience, complements PaiseSe.com leadership team. His insights and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the PaiseSe.com journey.

The PaiseSe.com – Fintech – Advantage:

At the heart of PaiseSe.com lies our proprietary algorithm-based business rule engine, a game-changer in the lending industry. This cutting-edge technology empowers borrowers with a transparent understanding of their eligibility based on a wide array of profile variables.

PaisSe.com fintech’s business rule engine serves as a trusted filter, ensuring that only qualified customers are matched with lenders that align with their specific credit parameters. This commitment to precision and accuracy sets us apart, guaranteeing a seamless lending experience for both borrowers and lenders.

Industry Experts insights shared in launch on 17th Oct in Noida-

Harvinder Gandhi, a distinguished Fintech industry expert and Group Chief Information Officer at one of the India’s largest Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), provided valuable insights into the transformative journey of technology within the asset lending space over the last three decades. His expertise sheds light on how technology has reshaped and continues to redefine the lending landscape.

Kandarp Kant, a distinguished figure in the Fintech industry and Chief Technology Officer at one of the India’s largest Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), highlighted the paradigm shift that generative AI is poised to bring to the lending industry. This cutting-edge technology, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, has the capability to revolutionize the way lending institutions operate and serve their customers.

Bhavendra Jha, An industry veteran in Human Resource domain in his personal capacity – has also shared specific insights on Fintech’s role and significance in HR domain , which combine role in HR by improving processes like payroll, benefits management, and employee financial wellness. Nowadays employee financial wellness is also being monitored by HR team to have better Control on attrition.

Riding the Wave of India’s Digital Growth:

India’s digital revolution is nothing short of remarkable, and at PaiseSe.com, we are harnessing this momentum to redefine lending. According to a report by CIBIL, digital and information-oriented lending are driving the explosive growth of retail credit, especially in unsecured consumption-led products, which have seen a remarkable CAGR of 47% from the quarter ending March 2021 to March 2023.

PaiseSe.com embraces the digital age by centralizing data through initiatives like the account aggregator initiative by RBI, Aadhar, MCA, Provident Fund data, and GST data. We leverage these rich data sources to offer a holistic view of each borrower’s financial profile, ensuring better-informed lending decisions. FLoan process fulfillment is also being digitilized through E-Mandate & E-sign abilities developed by fintechs & tech start ups.

As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite you to be a part of the PaiseSe.com revolution. Join us in reshaping the future of retail asset lending in India and ushering in a new era of financial empowerment.

