Introducing Tanjore Tiffins: Bangalore's Latest QSR Offering Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian South Indian Cuisine Opens in Indiranagar

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18: The founders behind acclaimed restaurants Vanamo and Suvaii have launched their latest venture, Tanjore Tiffins. As Bangalore's first quick-service restaurant offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian South Indian cuisine, Tanjore Tiffins promises a humble yet flavorful dining experience that celebrates the richness of the South's culinary traditions. The founders' vision is to provide high-quality food made from the finest ingredients, ensuring every meal is a celebration of taste and health.

Building on Success: Suvaii and Vanamo

Suvaii, renowned for its authentic Pandyan cuisine, and Vanamo, a cafe that epitomizes global culinary inspiration with its exceptional coffee and food, have set high standards in the Bangalore dining scene. Now, with Tanjore Tiffins, they are bringing an ode to Tanjore cooking closer to the people of Bangalore, merging the best of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies in a simple yet inviting setting.

Introducing Tanjore Tiffins: A Unique QSR Experience

Bangalore's culinary landscape has long been vibrant and diverse, and Tanjore Tiffins is adding a new gem to this thriving food scene. This new quick-service restaurant redefines fast dining by focusing on the genuine flavors of South India, presenting dishes that are simple yet bursting with character. Every meal, whether breakfast, lunch, or a quick snack, is designed to leave a lasting impression with its layers of taste and aroma. With a menu that honors traditional recipes and uses only the finest ingredients, this eatery offers a diverse selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

A warm welcome

The atmosphere at Tanjore Tiffins is casual and welcoming, featuring standing tables for quick bites and reserved seating for senior citizens and pregnant women. The simple yet functional interior is designed to offer a fast and convenient dining experience without compromising on rich and authentic flavors.

Feature Dishes

Its exquisite Non-Veg Menu features a delightful array of traditional South Indian favorites such as Idli served with Chicken Curry, Egg Dosa/ Uthappam with Mutton curry, Idiyappam with Mutton Paya Gravy, Mutton Biriyani and more. Also, its Veg Menu offers equally tantalizing options, including the creamy and rich Ghee Pongal, Ghee Podi Dosa, Parotta served with Veg Kurma.

Hear it from the founders -

Suman Naidu shares his excitement about their latest venture, stating, "Tanjore Tiffins is our first venture into a quick-service restaurant, offering both veg and non-veg options that are affordable and taste like home-cooked meals."

Siddharth Renganathan, adds "Our goal with Tanjore Tiffins is to redefine the QSR model by making good food accessible, affordable, and incredibly tasty, while still maintaining the essence of authentic South Indian cuisine."

With Tanjore Tiffins, Suman Naidu and Siddharth Renganathan are set to elevate Bangalore's dining scene. Whether you're craving a hearty meal or a quick snack, Tanjore Tiffins has got something to satisfy every palate. Visit Tanjore Tiffins today and discover a menu brimming with delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

