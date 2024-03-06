Introducing the Best Dentists: Celebrating National Dentist Day 2024

New Delhi (India), March 6: As National Dentist Day approaches, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes behind our bright smiles: dentists. These dedicated professionals play a crucial role in not just maintaining our oral health, but also in boosting our confidence and overall well-being. In our bustling world, where dental care often takes a backseat, National Dentist Day serves as a timely reminder to appreciate the expertise and care provided by dentists worldwide. Join us as we celebrate the invaluable contributions of these dental superheroes and explore what sets the best dentists apart as we honor their commitment to oral health excellence in 2024.

Dr Ankit Garg, (MDS), Consultant Orthodontist & Aligner specialist at Dr Garg’s Dental Clinic & Orthodontic centre, Meerut, UP

At Dr. Garg’s dental clinic in Meerut, the belief is steadfast: a smile is the most beautiful accessory. With an unwavering commitment to delivering everlasting, heartwarming smiles, the clinic offers comprehensive dental solutions tailored to each individual’s needs. Under the guidance of adequately qualified and experienced specialists, orthodontic treatment is meticulously tailored to assess complexity and formulate personalized plans for achieving that magical smile. Leveraging advancements, the clinic ensures precise correction of irregularities, boosting confidence and empowering individuals to pursue aspirations with vigor. With options like metal, ceramic, lingual, and aligner braces, patients can choose the most suitable option. While braces were traditionally associated with younger demographics, the clinic observes adults seeking treatment, emphasizing age is no barrier to a confident smile. Patients trust the expertise at Dr. Garg’s dental clinic, where experienced doctors help achieve the desired smile.

Dr Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala, Toothwise, Multi-speciality Dental Clinic and Sleep Centre, BDS, Specialist in Oral Rehabilitation, Smile Makeovers, Dental Aligners, Sleep and TMJ Treatments, Mumbai

Toothwise exemplifies how, with greater emphasis on looking good in contemporary times, the role of a dentist goes beyond that by helping you and your family maintain a healthy and disease-free set of teeth. Toothwise is a multi-speciality centre for dental and sleep problems, where they aim to provide treatment of the highest quality to adults and children, keeping international standards and patient comfort in mind. A specialized team of doctors and the best laboratories in India are all under one roof. They have been practicing dentistry for a decade and have seen people change overnight, going from introverted to fun-loving and dynamic, just by creating beautiful smiles. A passion for excellence and a drive for perfection has helped Dr Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala establish Toothwise as a reputed dental practice.

Dr. Jyoti C Bhasin, BDS, PGC Endo & Aesthetics (USA), Associate Fellow AAID (USA), FICD (USA), Microendodontist, Implantologist, Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, Agra & Delhi

Dr. Jyoti Chadha Bhasin, a distinguished clinician with over 23 years of experience, boasts a thriving multi-location practice spanning Agra and Delhi, operating under the esteemed name “Tooth and Gum Dental Clinic” (toothandgumclinic.com). Renowned for her expertise in occlusion-driven dentistry, Microscopic Endodontics, Implantology, and Advanced Grafting procedures, she stands out for her comprehensive approach to dentistry, particularly in full mouth rehabilitation and reconstruction. Dr. Bhasin’s pursuit of excellence is underscored by her extensive postgraduate education, including certifications from NYU and AAID, USA, and a Master’s in Practice Management. Beyond her clinical endeavors, she dedicates her time to serving the underprivileged, volunteering at Saran Ashram Hospital in Agra and engaging in social initiatives in rural areas. Dr. Bhasin’s contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Rao Memorial Award and recognition from esteemed organizations like the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.

Dr. Rati Chadha Kakde, Founder of Dent Heal, Mumbai

Dr. Rati Chadha Kakde, a seasoned Prosthodontist with over 12 years of invaluable experience, stands as a revered and respected figure within the dental community. As the visionary founder of Dent Heal, she has established advanced dentistry centers in prominent Mumbai locations such as Bandra, Juhu, and PrabhaDevi, where she and her dedicated team have been providing unparalleled dental care for over a decade. Dr. Rati’s commitment to excellence is evident in her meticulous approach and keen eye for perfection, particularly in cosmetic and implant dentistry, earning the trust of renowned personalities including film stars and models. With a focus on personalized attention, each patient’s dental health journey under Dr. Rati’s care exemplifies the epitome of exemplary treatment and comfort. Beyond her clinical expertise, Dr. Rati’s vision extends to making advanced dentistry accessible and affordable to a wider demographic. In her hands, dentistry becomes an art form, where every smile crafted reflects her unwavering dedication to excellence and patient well-being.

Dr. Shrutika Itkelwar, BDS, Implantologist (FICOI) & Chief Clinician, Dentinix Multispeciality Dental Clinic, Bangalore

Dr. Shrutika Itkelwar, BDS, Implantologist (FICO), and Chief Clinician, aims to raise awareness of oral health across all segments of society while providing advanced digital and technology-enabled dentistry services. As the founder and director of Dentinix since 2011, Dr. Shrutika has established a renowned multispecialty dental clinic in Kasavanahalli Sarjapur. Dentinix prides itself on delivering exceptional quality of service tailored to each patient’s specific needs. Offering complete digital dentistry with cutting-edge 2D/3D scan capabilities and advanced surgical procedures, Dentinix stands out as a pioneer in the neighbourhood. Dr. Shrutika and her team are dedicated to spreading oral health awareness through various camps and events, alongside providing a wide range of dental procedures, including specialized treatments for pregnant women, single-seating root canals, full mouth rehabilitation, and pediatric and geriatric dentistry. With experienced in-house doctors, expert consultants, and comprehensive services under one roof, Dentinix ensures top-notch dental care for all.

Dr. Avinash Kshar, TMJ Pain Relief Expert, Mumbai

Join us in celebrating Dentist Day 2024 with the incredible Dr. Avinash Kshar, a seasoned TMJ specialist with over two decades of experience! Dr. Kshar is renowned for his innovative approach to pain relief, especially for non-dental origin issues. If you’ve been struggling with discomfort around your face, ears, head, or neck, Dr. Avinash is here to offer you the respite you deserve. Dr. Kshar not only pioneers groundbreaking methods but also generously shares his knowledge through teaching sessions and awareness campaigns, empowering the dental community with the latest pain management techniques. At the core of Dr. Kshar’s practice lies the revolutionary occlusal splint, a game-changer in TMJ treatment. This removable plate, reprogrammed at regular intervals, provides optimal results for patients seeking relief. With Dr. Avinash’s expertise and the use of advanced T-scan technology, you can expect precise analysis and customized treatment plans tailored just for you.

Dr. Riddhi Rathi Shet, The Visionary Founder of Orthosquare Dental, Mumbai

Dr. Riddhi Rathi Shet, the visionary founder of Orthosquare Dental Chain and the pioneer behind one of the largest dental chains in India, is spearheading the revolution in dentistry in the country. With Orthosquare now boasting 120 centers across the country within 17 states, her leadership continues to reshape the landscape of dental care in India. As the Head of the Dental Department at Nanavati Hospital, she brings cutting-edge digital dentistry to the forefront. Her leadership not only propels Orthosquare to national acclaim but also provides employment opportunities for numerous dentists across India. Dr. Riddhi’s commitment to advancing dentistry extends beyond clinical practice; she is a mentor to budding implantologists, shaping the future of the profession. Noteworthy accolades, including “Dental Implantologist of the Year” and “Outstanding Dentist of the Year,” underscore her dedication and skill, cementing her status as a celebrity dentist and an inspiration in the dental field.

Dr. Kunal Shet BDS, MDS, Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics is the founder and CEO of Orthosquare Multi-speciality Dental, Mumbai

Dr. Kunal Shet BDS, MDS, Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics is the founder and CEO of Orthosquare Multi-speciality Dental, whose vision is to revolutionize dental care with state-of-the-art technology & patient-oriented treatment planning. His expertise in Cortical Implantology has enabled Orthosquare to national acclaim, earning prestigious titles such as the “All on Four Centre of Excellence” from Nobel Biocare. His vision of enabling young dentists and providing them with a platform to practice modern dentistry is a feat worthy of praise. A fierce leader, a passionate dentist with extraordinary business acumen Dr. Shet is the proud mentor of 120+ dental clinics and over 300 young dentists. Dr Shet is a true luminary in the field of Dentistry renowned for groundbreaking contributions that have reshaped the landscape of Patient-centric Dentistry. With a career spanning 2 decades, he has not only advanced the frontiers of knowledge but has also inspired generations of budding dentists, setting a standard of excellence that is unparalleled.

Dr. Sachin L. Gupta, Periodontist & Implantologist, M.S.(Perio, Spain), PGDOI(CIIOMFI, FRANCE), DWCOI (JAPAN), B.D.S. (Mumbai), Director of Dr Gupta’s AdvancEdge Dental Clinic, Mumbai

Dr. Sachin Gupta, a distinguished dental professional with two decades of experience, has established a successful career in Dentistry, specializing in Periodontics and Implantology. Having completed his Master’s in Spain and undergone extensive training under international professionals, he excels in placing over 12,000 dental implants using advanced techniques. Dr. Gupta’s Dental Clinic, a thriving practice with two branches in Mumbai suburbs, offers state-of-the-art treatment centers equipped with cutting-edge technology like OPG radiography and Soft Tissue Laser. Driven by a passion for sharing knowledge, Dr. Sachin conducts Dental Implant training programs nationwide and actively contributes to uplifting dental practice standards. Beyond dentistry, he indulges in trekking, marathon running, cricket, and exploring culinary delights. Dr. Gupta is a proud father and shares his professional journey with his wife, Dr. Rashi, Co-owner of Dr. Gupta's Dental Clinic.

Dr. Suhani Talesara, BDS, Dr. Suhani’s Dr. Dentist Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Andheri East, Mumbai

As Dentist Day is celebrated, Dr. Suhani, a seasoned Cosmetic Dentist in Mumbai, reflects on her rewarding 14-year journey operating two thriving clinics. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, she passionately believes in the transformative power of a confident smile. Over the years, Dr. Suhani has had the privilege of helping countless individuals regain their confidence and self-esteem through personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and aspirations. From simple teeth whitening procedures to complete smile makeovers, every patient receives the utmost care and attention. Dr. Suhani’s dedication extends beyond her clinics as she actively participates in oral health awareness campaigns and provides free dental check-ups to underprivileged children, contributing to the community that has supported her throughout her career. With gratitude, Dr. Suhani looks forward to many more years of making a positive impact, spreading happiness one smile at a time.

Dr. Keerthi Prathi, BDS, MBA (BITS-HHSM) – Specialization in Endodontics, Practising in AUM Badrinath Dental & Physio Clinic, Delhi

Dr. KEERTHI PRATHI practising in AUM BADRINATH DENTAL & PHYSIO CLINIC is a seasoned dental surgeon who, in addition to practicing general dentistry, holds an MBA in Health Systems and Management. Her expertise in Endodontics, a specialty that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of dental pulp, sets him apart in the field of dentistry. As a general dentist, Dr. KEERTHI PRATHI provides comprehensive oral health care, including preventive education, routine dental treatments and the treatment of acute oral health issues. MBA degree has endowed her with a profound understanding of healthcare systems and management, enabling him to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry effectively. Her unique blend of clinical and managerial skills positions. Dr. KEERTHI PRATHI delivers exceptional patient care while ensuring the operational efficiency of the healthcare organization she serves. Her commitment to lifelong learning and professional development is a testament to her dedication to her patients and the broader healthcare community.

Dr. Shrey Nandi, (BDS, MSc.-Orthodontics) & Dr. Smriti (BDS, MDS – Pedodontics) at Healing Touch Dental, Gurgaon

Healing Touch Dental, a reputable dental clinic in Gurgaon, boasts a 14-year legacy of providing advanced dental care under the guidance of Dr. Shrey Nandi, a proficient General Dentist & Implantologist, and Dr. Smriti Nandi, a compassionate Pediatric Dentist. Equipped with state-of-the-art 6-chair setups in Palam Vihar and Sector 45 Gurgaon, the clinic ensures the highest quality of care with cutting-edge technology. Utilizing modern innovations such as lasers, digital scanners, sedation, and class B autoclaves, the clinic adheres to international standards for safety and efficacy. Catering to a wide range of dental needs, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and pediatric dentistry, the practice emphasizes patient education and personalized care. Whether one is a child or an adult, the dedicated team at Gurgaon Healing Touch Dental is committed to helping individuals achieve optimal oral health and a beautiful smile.

