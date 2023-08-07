Introducing the Ultimate Cleaning Power: JETMAC 2000 - The New Go-To Pressure Washer for Car,Bike and Home Cleaning Purpose

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 7: INALSA Home Appliances, a leading innovator in household cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the JETMAC 2000 Pressure Washer. Designed to revolutionize the cleaning experience, this powerful and versatile pressure washer will be available in market & ecommerce portal from Aug end.

This Pressure Washer is the ideal choice for those seeking higher cleaning performance and uniform cleaning results. With its powerful 2000W motor, this pressure washer delivers a staggering 135 bar pressure and a maximum flow rate of 390 l/h, enabling users to clean faster than ever before. It effortlessly removes even the most stubborn and encrusted dirt, gunk, oil, and rust within seconds, creating a clean and pleasant living environment.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Clean Faster Than Ever: The JETMAC Pressure Washer's powerful motor allows users to cover a larger surface area in lesser time. Say goodbye to prolonged cleaning sessions and hello to efficient, time-saving cleaning.

2. Dual Suction: This pressure washer offers the convenience of dual-purpose suction. Users can either connect it to a tap, bucket, or tub to draw water or utilize the self-suction feature to absorb and dispense water at high-pressure levels. This ensures quick and efficient completion of the users' cleaning tasks.

3. Perfect Tool Kit: The JETMAC Pressure Washer comes with a comprehensive tool kit, including a Spray Gun and Extension Rod, Adjustable Nozzles, and Detergent Tank. This versatility allows users to switch between nozzles and use the one that best suits their cleaning requirements. From homes, buildings, cars, boats, decks, driveways, patios, to lawn equipment, this pressure washer is the all-in-one cleaning solution. Built-in storage compartments keep all accessories organized, and the power cord remains tidy and tangle-free.

4. Silent Performer: Despite its powerful pump, the JETMAC Pressure Washer operates at reduced noise levels. It can be used in any setting for cleaning activities without causing disturbance to anyone around.

INALSA Home Appliances CEO, Jitendra Chauhan expressed his excitement about the product launch, stating, "We are confident that the JETMAC Pressure Washer will become an essential tool for households and professionals alike, making cleaning tasks faster, more efficient, and hassle-free."

About INALSA Home Appliances:

INALSA has been a trailblazer in the kitchen and home appliances industry for over 30 years. With a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the brand has earned widespread acclaim, becoming a household name synonymous with reliability and cutting-edge technology. From blending to grinding, chopping to juicing, INALSA's diverse product range is engineered to simplify daily kitchen tasks and inspire culinary creativity. INALSA has more than 150 products in 30 categories.

