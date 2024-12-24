Introducing the Z35 QR ATM by ZPE

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24: ZPE is excited to unveil the Z35 QR ATM, a cutting-edge, world-first solution that combines the convenience of UPI-based digital transactions with instant, card-free cash withdrawals. Designed for ease of use, this revolutionary ATM lets users withdraw money by simply scanning a QR code-without any transaction fee!

In response to evolving financial needs, the Z35 QR ATM supports cash deposits from all major banks, creating a new level of accessibility and flexibility in the digital transaction space. The ATM includes biometric and Aadhaar-based features to enable pensioners, beneficiaries of the 100-Day Work Scheme and other government assistance programs to access funds securely and conveniently. We are here with a fully equipped advanced Cash Management System (CMS), each Z35 QR ATM can handle up to 20 lakh rupees per day, allowing for high cash volume and enhanced service reliability.

Key Features of Z35 QR ATM

* No Charges UPI Cash Withdrawals: Just scan the ATM's QR code on your mobile for a cash withdrawal-no need for your card, and you don't incur any fees. Deposit any bank cash at any time at this ATM, with ease, by making its services available to the masses.

* Biometric and Aadhaar-Enabled Access: Extra support for the elderly and beneficiaries of direct benefits transfer schemes such as 100-Day Work Scheme via quick biometric access, Aadhaar integration is enabled here.

* High Cash Handling Capacity of Z35 QR ATM through its CMS: The CMS supports very high cash handling capability of up to 20 lakhs of daily cash transactions to be performed without halting cash availability in the busiest areas. Also one particular account can withdraw up to 2 lakhs where many bank ATMs are not providing so.

* Cash Withdrawals Irrespective of Banks: Z35 QR ATM offers features where many will benefit from and that the user can withdraw cash from the ATM irrespective of in which bank they have an account.

Key Benefits of the AQPE App

* Large Wallet Capacity: Users can add up to 10 lakh rupees to their AQPE wallet, giving them the freedom to manage large transactions and invest as needed.

* Instant Wallet-to-Wallet Transfers: Transfer money instantly between the user accounts in the AQPE so that there is real-time money management. You can withdraw cash from any Z35 QR ATM for your AQPE wallet balance.This way, you will find it very convenient to withdraw money.

* Exclusive Cashback: Get a cashback of 35% on transaction charges while recharging mobile besides other services from the AQPE app.

New Franchise Opportunity with ZPE.

This marks the start of our long-term journey in making access to cash and digital transactions as simple as possible. For entrepreneurs and businesses, the opportunity to join us in our journey is open through becoming a franchise partner. This expanding network of Z35 QR ATMs and the user base of AQPE app users will provide an attractive opportunity to be part of the future of financial technology.

For more information visit our website https://www.izetpe.in/ and contact us. Secure your franchise today and be part of the future in digital finance and cash accessibility!

