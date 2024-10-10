INTUNE Continues Its Expansion Journey with a Major Launch of its 50th Store

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: INTUNE, India's rising family retail store, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 50th store at Shiv Solitaire, Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. This milestone underscores INTUNE's unwavering commitment to offering affordable and stylish clothing for the entire family, from kids to adults, all under INR 999.

Present in 9 states and 18 cities, INTUNE has rapidly expanded across India. It is one of the fastest growing brands to reach the 50 stores milestone, further showcasing its growing popularity and appeal among families across the nation.

Whether it's playful outfits for kids, chic styles for adults, or festive wear for special occasions, INTUNE ensures that every family member can find something that's trendy, comfortable, and affordable. INTUNE is more than just a budget-friendly store-it's a brand built around the diverse needs of families.

Commenting on the same, Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and CEO said, "What truly sets INTUNE apart is its ability to deliver fresh fashion with high quality. Despite the attractive price points, INTUNE's collections are consistently updated to keep pace with current fashion trends, ensuring that every visit feels new and exciting. This commitment to freshness allows families to stay stylish without stretching their budgets."

INTUNE's designs are carefully curated to reflect the latest trends, offering a wide variety of clothing options for fashion-conscious families. From stylish bottoms and cool tops to comfortable dresses and elegant kurtas, INTUNE guarantees that every shopper can find something they love-all at budget-friendly prices. The brand also offers lucrative bundle deals throughout the year.

With prices ranging from INR 149 to INR 999, INTUNE is redefining value fashion by delivering high-quality, affordable styles for all. The brand is built on the belief that style should be within reach for everyone, balancing affordability with fresh, trendsetting designs.

Join the growing INTUNE community and discover fashion that fits your styleand your budget. Elevate your wardrobe with INTUNE, where affordability meets trendsetting designs.

INTUNE is a fashion-for-all value retail brand. INTUNE is set to democratize fashion. It offers trendy and quality fashion on a budget, to inspire individuals to look fashionable. The brand caters to a diverse age group, from kids to adults. INTUNE provides high-quality clothing at competitive pricing. For a fast fashion brand, INTUNE is light on the pocket so one can look great without breaking the bank.

