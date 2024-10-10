iNube and Sonata Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cutting-Edge Digital Platform and Bolster Go-To-Market for US and UK Insurers

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: iNube, a prominent Insurance technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, to bolster go-to-market efforts for Insurers in the US and UK.

For close to four decades, Sonata Software has been partnering with businesses across the world to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. The company's deep expertise in cloud solutions, platform modernization, and digital engineering complements iNube's mission to transform the insurance industry with AI-driven, cloud-native technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of insurers.

This partnership combines Sonata Software's comprehensive delivery capabilities and global scale and iNube's deep expertise in insurance to deliver insurance solutions that integrate seamlessly and enhance operational efficiency. The collaboration provides insurers with the agility to stay ahead in a rapidly an evolving landscape, elevating their go-to-market strategies. The joint offering will provide insurers accelerated access to cutting-edge digital platform that streamline policy administration, claims processing, and customer engagement.

"Our collaboration with Sonata Software marks a pivotal moment for iNube as we expand our footprint in the US and UK. We believe this partnership, complemented with our 14 years of insurance industry experience, will significantly accelerate our ability to deliver tailored, future-ready solutions to insurers. By combining Sonata Software's deep technical expertise with iNube's industry-specific solutions, we are well-positioned to help insurers digitally transform and respond to market demands, faster and more effectively," said Sathya Shrinivas Susarla, Executive Vice President of Strategy, iNube.

"We are excited about this partnership with iNube. Together, our joint offerings will deliver enhanced customer experiences through agile and modern digital solutions that will drive transformative change in the insurance industry. By combining our strengths, we will empower insurers to scale seamlessly, optimizing operational efficiency with well-coordinated and synchronized infrastructure support," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software.

About iNube:

With over 14 years of experience, iNube Software Solutions is a leader in digital transformation for the insurance industry. Specializing in solving complex technology challenges, iNube delivers end-to-end, AI-powered solutions across the insurance value chain, supporting insurers, reinsurers, TPAs, brokers, and surveyors.

Offerings spanning multiple lines of business, including Property & Casualty, Life & Annuities, and Health Insurance, iNube has successfully streamlined processes and ensured seamless operations with key products like Policy Administration Systems (PAS), Claims Suite, Mobility Suite, and Health Investigations. From policy issuance to claims settlement, iNube's technology enhances operational efficiency and drives superior customer engagement, empowering insurers to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About Sonata Software:

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

For more visit: www.sonata-software.com

