Invest in Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund with the behavioural edge; NFO ends 8th December

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: In the world of investments, our decisions are often clouded by emotions, leading us away from rational thinking. Recognizing this prevalent challenge, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited has introduced an innovative solution in its product lineup - the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund. This strategic offering is designed to guide investors towards more informed decisions, providing a nuanced approach that balances emotions with logical reasoning. With this scheme, Bajaj Finserv AMC aims to empower investors with the confidence to make judicious investment decisions.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) of this scheme opens for subscription on November 24 and closes on December 8, 2023. Let's have a brief look at the NFO details of this scheme, followed by some of its unique features.

Investment objective of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to capitalize on the potential upside of equities while attempting to limit the downside by dynamically managing the portfolio through investment in equity & equity related instruments and active use of debt, money market instruments and derivatives. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Exploring the Unique Features of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

Dynamic asset allocation: The fund adjusts its investments based on market conditions, providing a flexible approach that aims to optimize returns while managing risk effectively.

Navigate market volatility: The fund's strategy helps navigate market ups and downs, providing relative stability and minimizing the impact of sudden market movements on your investment.

Optimizing returns: Actively seeking opportunities for growth, the scheme focuses on optimizing returns by making smart investment decisions aligned with its dynamic asset allocation approach.

Risk management: With an eye on potential risks, the scheme seeks to limit the impact of market volatility on investment returns.

Who should invest in Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund?

This scheme can be suitable for investors who:

* Want to add dynamic asset allocation to their portfolio.

* Want diversification in their portfolio.

* Are seeking professional fund management.

* Want potential capital appreciation with mitigation of downside risk.

* Have a long-term investment horizon.

NFO details of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

NFO Period:

November 24, 2023 - December 8, 2023

Minimum Application Amount:

Lumpsum: Rs. 500 and in multiples of Re. 1.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP):

* From Rs. 500 up to Rs. 1,000: minimum 60 instalments.

* Above Rs. 1,000: minimum 6 instalments.

Plan:

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan

Benchmark Index

NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite debt 50:50 Index

Now that you know NFO details of Bajaj Finserv BAF, let's have a look at the unique features that make this scheme a stand out proposition.

The INQUBE Philosophy:

At the core of the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is the INQUBE philosophy, which is a synergy of Informational edge, quantitative edge, and behavioral edge. It's like having a three-in-one toolkit that includes smart facts, number-crunching, and understanding how people think. This blend would help in giving the fund a competitive edge when it comes to performance.

Information edge: This edge is about collecting relevant information about economies, businesses, and markets ahead of the others to 'outperform the market' based on superior information.

Quantitative edge: Even if investors don't have material information earlier than the crowd, they can still generate better outcomes if they are able to process the information better.

Behavioural edge: This edge is achieved by superior behaviour in reacting to the inputs available to seek to maximize alpha. Behavioural managers try to explore situations where securities are mispriced by the market because of behavioural factors. Behavioural edge is split into two parts:

a) Taking advantage of overreaction or under reaction by the market in either direction

b) Improving one's own decision-making process to avoid behavioural pitfalls

In conclusion, Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund aims to address the common challenge of emotional decision-making with its innovative approach. The INQUBE philosophy, blending informational, quantitative, and behavioral edges, seeks to set the fund apart, offering investors a competitive performance edge. The NFO period of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is from 24th November to 8th December 2023. Visit the website to learn more.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India's most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

