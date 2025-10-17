Invest in gold even with Rs 10 with JioFinance festive scheme, 2% free gold and prizes on offer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 17 : Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has announced a special festive campaign "Jio Gold 24K Days", which allows customers to start investing in gold with as little as Rs 10.

The scheme also gives buyers a 2 per cent gold bonus and prizes worth Rs 10 lakh on purchases made during Dhanteras and Diwali.

As part of the limited-period offer, customers purchasing digital gold worth Rs 2,000 or more between October 18 and 23, 2025, through the JioFinance or MyJio apps, will receive 2 per cent additional gold, credited directly to their gold wallet within 72 hours.

Those buying gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will also be eligible for the Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw, which features rewards including smartphones, televisions, gold coins, mixer grinders, and gift vouchers. The winners will be announced on October 27, 2025, via email and SMS.

Highlighting the convenience of the service, JioFinance said customers can buy 24K pure gold digitally without visiting a store, making the process fully secure, paperless, and accessible from anywhere.

Jio Financial Services, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) registered Core Investment Company, operates a full-stack financial ecosystem through subsidiaries such as Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company also runs joint ventures with BlackRock for asset and wealth management services, and with Allianz Group for reinsurance and insurance initiatives, subject to regulatory approvals.

JFSL said it aims to enhance financial inclusion with its digital-first model, enabling users to borrow, transact, save, and invest seamlessly through the JioFinance app.

At the time of filing this report, the price of 24kt gold reached to Rs 131,950/ 10gm.

