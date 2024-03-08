Invest in Rajasthan, govt will provide all possible help: CM Sharma urges Gujarat industrialists

Jaipur, March 8 Urging Gujarat industrialists to invest in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that Gujarat and Rajasthan have shared deep connections for centuries.

"These connections are now paving the way for a bright future by continuously strengthening the economic, social, and cultural cooperation between us," CM Sharma said during his virtual address to the ‘Sadakal Gujarat Programme', which was organised by the Shri Akhil Rajasthan Gujarati Samaj at the Birla Auditorium here.

The Chief Minister said that both the states share culture, costumes, and food habits in such a way that Rajasthanis and Gujaratis seem to be members of the same family.

"The people of Gujarat have a unique identity in the country as well as abroad. Prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah -- all come from Gujarat. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the entire world's trust in India has increased. The Prime Minister is showing a new path to the world, and all the countries are influenced by him."

Sharma also said that today, Gujaratis and Marwaris are among the most successful businessmen in the world.

"Rajasthan with its rich history, vibrant culture, natural beauty, and favorable industrial environment is an ideal destination for investment. The state government is working with commitment to attract investors," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that just like Gujarat, there is immense investment potential in Rajasthan as well.

“There are investment opportunities available in various sectors such as mining, tourism, energy, textiles, food processing, information technology, etc. Important facilities and services like easy land acquisition, tax exemption, single-window clearance, etc., are being provided to the investors in Rajasthan. The state also has young and skilled manpower capable of meeting the requirements of various industries," CM Sharma said.

Congratulating the organisers of the programme, he said that such events strengthen relationships and give people an opportunity to work with each other.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that through the initiative of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the emotional bond between the people of the country is being strengthened.

He also appreciated the efforts being put in by the Rajasthan government for water management.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor