Invested over Rs 6,000 crore for revival of inland waterways in 10 years: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 The government has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in the past decade for the revival of inland waterways as a viable alternative of cargo movement as well as improving passenger connectivity, it was informed on Friday.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said during a Parliament session that the sector saw a mere investment of Rs 1,620 crore in the previous 28 years, since the inception of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in the year 1986.

“Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the rich interweb of waterways are being rejuvenated since 2014. Until then, our country had only 5 National Waterways. The number of National Waterways has increased to 111 now. More than Rs 6,000 crores have been invested to rejuvenate the inland waterways of the country in the last decade,” the minister informed.

The total volume of cargo transported via these waterways increased from 18.07 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2013-14 to 132.89 million MT in 2023-24, with a compounded annual growth rate of 22.1 per cent.

“We have set a target of 200 million MT of cargo movement via waterways by 2030. For 2047, keeping in faith in the growth of inland waterways as a viable alternative for cargo movement, we have set a target of 500 million MT, contributing meaningfully towards realising the vision of PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sonowal.

India has an extensive network of inland waterways comprising rivers, canals, backwaters, and creeks. Of the total navigable length of 20,236 km, 17,980 km consists of rivers, and 2,256 km is made up of canals, both suitable for mechanised craft.

However, freight transportation via waterways remains significantly under-utilised compared to countries like the United States, China, and those in the European Union.

With focused development, India’s national waterways are poised to become the nation’s lifeline, facilitating efficient transportation while also evolving into vibrant hubs for recreational activities.

“This is a remarkable step towards realising and revitalising our waterways, considered as the most economical, most environment friendly and efficient mode of transportation,” said the minister.

The Authority is presently working towards capacity augmentation of NW 1, NW 2, NW 3 and NW 16 among other waterways by developing IWT terminals, developing fairways including end-to-end dredging contracts, night navigation facility and navigational locks, etc.

