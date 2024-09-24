InvesTek Announces the Launch of Private Equity Business Unit to Expand Investment Offerings

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 24: InvesTek, a leading Wealth Management FinTech company, is proud to announce the launch of its new Private Equity Business Unit, marking a significant step in its mission to provide high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors with unparalleled investment opportunities. This expansion aligns with InvesTek's commitment to offering diversified financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clientele.

With a focus on strategic investments in late stage and Pre-IPO stage companies in emerging sector, and high-growth industries, InvesTek's Private Equity Business aims to empower investors with access to high-performing assets that offer strong potential returns. The new business unit will leverage the company's advanced fintech platform, integrating cutting-edge technology with financial expertise to streamline private equity transactions and enhance investment decision-making.

Sunil Singh, CEO of InvesTek, shared his vision for this new endeavour, stating, "Happy to share the launch of the Private Equity Business. Under this vertical InvesTek will have 2 services. Venture Fund - InvesTek will launch its first maiden fund called OHC Venture fund soon which will identify new partnership opportunities in high-growth ideas and businesses at early growth stage and expansion stage. To achieve maximum value creations for our investors and LPs. Pre-IPO Equities opportunities - Under this business, we will identify companies at a late stage and Pre-IPO stage that have a proven track record to invest and unlock value for our investors post IPOs."

InvesTek's Private Equity Business will focus on industries such as technology, healthcare, sports, and sustainable energy. By providing direct access to pre-vetted, high-potential companies, the firm aims to deliver value through long-term investment strategies, while also minimizing risk through its proprietary risk management tools and in-depth market analysis.

Sunil adds, "The launch of our Private Equity Business represents a natural evolution for InvesTek. With decades of experience in the financial sector and leadership roles at organizations like IDFC, Morgan Stanley, CitiGroup and HSBC, I have seen firsthand the growing demand for private equity investments. Our new business unit will empower clients to capitalize on exclusive opportunities and diversify their portfolios beyond traditional asset classes."

As part of its expansion strategy, InvesTek will host a series of investor briefings and educational seminars to introduce potential clients to the benefits of private equity and provide insights into the firm's unique approach to this asset class.

About InvesTek

InvesTek is a new age Tech based full stack financial services company dealing in Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Insurance, Lending, and Private Equity. InvesTek has been formed by experienced top management team with combined experience of 100 years in domestic and international markets, backed by leading Private Equity firm based out of US. InvesTek provides solutions with the blend of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Intelligence (HI) program called HiAi. This program works on predictive analysis technology.

For inquiries or more information about InvesTek's Private Equity Business, please contact the Product Team at:

InvesTek - Private Equity Desk

Priya Maheshwari

Phone: +91 87500 00233

Email: invest@InvesTek.In

Website: https://www.investek.in/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investek/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Investek.in

X: https://x.com/InvesTek_In

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/investek.in/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvesTek

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513955/Sunil_Singh_InvesTek.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513956/InvesTek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor