InvesTek Crosses Rs1100 Crore AUM, Marking a New Era in Intelligent Wealth Management

New Delhi [India], May 20: InvesTek, India's fastest-growing Financial Services FinTech, has achieved a significant industry milestone - crossing Rs1100 Crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) in just 15 months since its inception in January 2024.

This landmark achievement is the latest in a series of rapid growth spurts that reflect the firm's unwavering commitment to financial innovation, energetic leadership, and client-first advisory. InvesTek's journey has not only redefined what's possible in wealth management but also signalled a powerful shift toward AI-driven, human-led investment solutions.

Key Achievements Driving Growth

1. Diverse, Growing Team:

InvesTek's team now comprises 100+ professionals, with 72% of team strength being women, reflecting its strong commitment to inclusive excellence and empowered leadership. With 6 offices across the country.

2. HiAi - Human Intelligence with Artificial Intelligence:

The company's flagship market analytics system merges human advisory with machine intelligence, offering predictive insights that empower smarter, data-backed investment decisions.

3. InvesTek Times - Newsletter and Spotify podcast:

Now a must-read for industry watchers, this daily publication provides timely perspectives on market trends, portfolio strategies, and economic shifts - bridging the gap between insight and action.

4. Private Equity - Tapping emerging opportunities:

Launched in Q4 2024, this vertical empowers clients to tap into high-growth private market opportunities, backed by strategic insights and thorough due diligence. In just a short span, InvesTek has rapidly emerged as one of the leading players in the region.

5. Scale and Impact:

With Rs3,500 Crore in Assets Under Advisory through multi-family operations and Rs1,200 Crore in Investment Banking deal size, InvesTek has demonstrated strong market traction and growing client trust across its key service lines. InvesTek has also launched Optimus Insurance, An AI-driven platform for life, health and asset coverage with a 100% persistency rate.

Leadership Reflections

Sunil Singh, CEO of InvesTek, shared:

"This is more than a milestone - it's a movement. We set out to change the way India builds wealth, and reaching Rs1100 Crore AUM shows that our approach resonates deeply with today's investors."

Mohit Talwar, Chief Investment Officer, added:

"From Rs100 Crore to Rs1100 Crore in under 15 months - it's been a journey of vision, execution, and trust. The future of wealth is intelligent, inclusive, and incredibly exciting."

Anil Singh, Chief Technology Officer, added:

"AI is no longer the future: it's the foundation. At InvesTek, we're building intelligent systems that think faster, adapt smarter, and deliver clarity in a complex world. Our technology isn't just supporting growth: it's driving a new era of informed, data-powered decision-making."

Looking Ahead: InvesTek's Vision for the Future

As InvesTek scales up, its forward-looking roadmap includes:

* Enhancing HiAi capabilities for deeper, more personalized insights.

* Expanding private equity access, giving clients more tools to create generational wealth.

* Growing the team to 200, ensuring consistent service and innovation as the client base expands.

* Launching a next-gen mobile app, integrating portfolio management, financial education, and market tools into a seamless, user-friendly platform.

* Aiming for Rs2600 Crore AUM by 2026, accelerating its position as a frontrunner in India's wealth management sector.

