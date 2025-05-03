Investing in Greenbay Golf Village: Is This Golf Community the Next Real Estate Hotspot?

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3: Yamuna Expressway is turning into the city of the future. With the first phase of the Noida International Airport slated for inauguration in a few months, a palpable frenzy can be felt in the region. Skyscrapers, villas, townships and independent plots are scenes of intense activity. Still, as your car glides down the super slick highway, a project catches your attention - swanky luxury plots/villas flanked by a 12-hole golf course. Even if you are not inclined to swing the golf club, the opportunity of owning a plot on which you can build a villa by the green fairways of the golf course is just too tempting.

That's Greenbay Golf Village a low-density golf community. The project's charm is undeniable. In a region where skyscrapers deprive you of the sunlight, Greenbay's less than 700 plots sprawl across 100 acresa rarity that's drawn Delhi's elite. Green Bay has been developed as an integrated township with schools, hospitals, shops and a hotel. Other amenities include a clubbing facility, swimming pool, recreational and sporting facilities, restaurant & bar and gym among others. Greenbay is endowed with an ambience that exudes elegance, aesthetics and an eye for detail.

The project's strategic locationnear the junction of the Yamuna and Eastern Peripheral Expressways and 35 km from Jewar Airportpositions it as a connectivity hub. With the airport slated to open shortly and a proposed metro corridor in the works, developers project a 30-40% annual appreciation. Property values along the Expressway have already risen upto 200% since 2022, as per available data reports.

Orris Group, the force behind Greenbay, touts a portfolio spanning residential, hospitality, education and warehousing projects. Further, it also possesses a vast land bank in Delhi/NCR. Its residential project is home to more than 4000 happy families. So far, the company has developed and delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of property in NCR. Some of the company's completed residential projects include Carnation Residency, Sector 85, Gurugram, Aster Court - Sector 85, Gurugram, Orris Aster Court Premier - Sector 85, Gurugram and Woodview Residences - Sector 89 & 90, Gurugram.

Greenbay isn't alone in betting on Jewar's growth. Many of India's leading corporate houses have also ventured into the luxury housing segment and launched their projects in the vicinity of the Jewar Airport.

Proponents argue that scarcity drives value. Colliers India notes that land investments near infrastructure hubs yield 10x returns compared to apartments, citing Greenbay's golf coursea feature shared by just 2% of NCR propertiesas a key differentiator. Early buyers have already seen a 25% value bump in 2021-22, though industry insiders caution that such spikes may stabilize post-possession.

Greenbay's blend of luxury, space, and connectivity positions it as a compelling option for investors. At present, it is one of the few projects in the region raising the bar of lifestyle housing. As the social and the other infrastructural projects take shape, Greenbay is ready to hog the limelight, offering high value for investors.

