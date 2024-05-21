Investment firm KKR infuses '$150 million' in AI healthcare firm Infinx

Mumbai, May 21 Global investment firm KKR on Tuesday confirmed it is acquiring a significant minority stake in AI-driven healthcare revenue solutions provider Infinx for an undisclosed sum.

According to reports, the deal size could be around $150 million.

In a statement, KKR said this investment will leverage its extensive experience in the global healthcare and technology sectors to accelerate Infinx’s growth and expand the company’s network,

Norwest Venture Partners, an existing shareholder, also participated in the transaction.

“We are pleased to invest in Infinx given its comprehensive suite of flexible, tech-enabled offerings, strong management team and proven ability to serve healthcare providers,” said Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR.

Co-founded in 2012 by Sandeep Tandon and Jaideep Tandon, Infinx is a provider of innovative, data-driven revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on the US market.

Infinx’s solutions support 172,000 healthcare professionals across 4,000 facilities including ambulatory, acute care and post-acute care providers.

“With KKR’s support, network and differentiated expertise, we are even better positioned to accelerate our growth, continue our investment in innovative solutions to help improve the financial health of healthcare providers,” said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx.

KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund IV.

