Investment in real estate sector upswing in 2022

The Indian real estate sector has constantly registered indomitable resilience and has been on investors' radar contributing significantly to India's economic recovery and growth. Real estate values are witnessing an upward trend across India. The rise in demand for the realty sector has been fuelled by the improved sentiments of the buyers and initiatives by the Govt and developers community.

The positive sentiments prevailing in the residential real estate market are soaring high. As per the Knight Frank report, the housing sector is set to experience around 5 per cent capital value growth in 2022. Various factors such as reduction in premium charges and stamp duty contributed significantly in the sector's growth graph, the report states. Besides, low home loan interest rates have helped in financial viability and enhanced the market sentiments.

As per DLF "Positive consumer sentiments, confidence in the growth of real estate as a preferred asset class for appreciation of investment, a desire to own your own home or upgrade to one that is bigger and better, and all-time low-interest rates on home loans, are some of the major growth drivers behind the rising demand and uphill in the residential segment. With the influx of offerings cutting across segments and geographies, the market will continue to be competitive, making it even more attractive for buyers. Other considerations like flexible payment plans, and stamp duty cut, will keep both - buyers and sellers, on their toes."

The evolving trend of buyers looking for well-being, stability, and future security has propelled housing sales. These promising aspects have positioned the sector on an upward climb and better outcomes will be witnessed in 2022.

"The real estate sector has witnessed an increase in value of properties due to the positive developments in its offerings. The sector brings enormous benefits and opportunities such as stability, future security, assured returns, etc., and currently attracts homebuyers who are planning for a secured future and hassle-free living. Therefore, the realty sector has become the most preferred investment choice of buyers and investors," says Santosh Agarwal, CFO & Executive Director, Alpha Corp.

The All India House Price Index (HPI) recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 3.1 per cent in Q3 (October-December 2021-22) as compared with 2.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 2.2 per cent a year ago.

Mukul Bansal, Director, Motia Group says, "Positive sentiments backed by the structural reforms and favorable conditions helped regain the investor's and buyer's confidence further pushing the demand and investment in the sector. Besides, end-users driving the demand in tier2/3 cities, the realty market has emerged as investors' preferred choice once again in the post-Covid world. The real estate market is progressively moving ahead and the positive sentiments prevailing are likely to fuel the growth."

On the other hand, considered a high-return investment option, commercial real estate continued to remain the forerunner during Q1 2022. According to a report by Savills India, Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at USD 1.0 billion (Rs 79 billion) during Q1 2022, almost 5 times the quantum recorded during Q4 2021.

Abhishek Pandey, Vice President-Customer Engagement and Distribution, Viridian RED says, "Post pandemic, there is a renewed sense of confidence amongst investors. With the increasing demand and ample options available across Grade A office space and other verticals of commercial real estate, investing in this segment is a great proposition. Commercial real estate not only yields better than the residential segment but also offers a higher capital appreciation in the long run. At present, backed by steady developments, there are positive sentiments in the market. Various locations in Delhi-NCR and its micro-markets have been witnessing great tractions from investors and occupiers. Competitive rentals will help to sustain the growth momentum of commercial real estate and will be the preferred investment choice."

A rise in demand for commercial spaces fuels the demand for residential spaces as well. With the increase in commercial activities, the working population needs to relocate to the area that generates the demand for homes.

"The reopening of property markets, post COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an increased interest amongst buyers, be it for themselves or renting it out. Buyers now opt for bigger homes that are spacious as they are spending more time in their homes with their loved ones. Also, with 'work-from-home' becoming the new norm, they like to have a separate workspace. Buyers are attracted to properties in the good neighbourhood featuring open green areas and with facilities such as hospitals, educational institutes, banks, shopping complexes, etc. within its vicinity," says Vinay Wadhwa, General Manager-Sales, Vatika Limited.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor