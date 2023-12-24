Investors showing interest to invest in education, health sectors: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 24 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that various organisations, including investors from outside the state, are expressing interest in investing in the educational and health sectors in the state, according to a press release.

Saha made this announcement while inaugurating the National Dentist Day celebration and the 22nd Annual Dental Conference at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala.

The event was organized by the National Oral Health Programme, National Health Mission Tripura, and the Indian Dental Association.

"A long-standing dream of the people of the state has been fulfilled by establishing Agartala Government Dental College. It is a milestone in the field of higher education in the state. The infrastructure of this college is in no way inferior to dental colleges in other states. The instruments in these dental colleges and hospitals should be treated as our own. It is everyone's responsibility to keep the hospital clean," Saha said.

The Tripura CM expressed hope that this dental college will be established as a centre of excellence in the future with joint efforts.

"The present government has planned to build a medical hub in the state. Various organizations from outside the state are expressing interest in setting up educational and health institutions in the state. Advanced health institutions, along with many educational institutions, have already been developed in the state," he said.

He further declared Sunday as a day to honour and remember those who have contributed to ensuring the rights and self-respect of dentists in the state.

"Dentists must also stay abreast of new scientific advances in dentistry. For the overall development of medical services in the state, the government has initiated plans to implement the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, similar to the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana of the central government. An annual expenditure of Rs 59 crore has been allocated in the budget for this purpose. Moreover, resources have been allocated in the budget for the construction of 100 sub-health centres in the state. A Cardiac Care Unit has been opened at Dhalai District Hospital to provide advanced health services," he added.

Tripura's eminent dentist Rana Balbir Jung was felicitated at the function organized on the occasion of National Dentist Day.

Health Secretary Sandeep R Rathore, Indian Dental Association's Tripura Branch Secretary Sajal Nath, Health Director Supriya Mallik, Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department Anjan Kumar Das, and Director of Medical Education HP Sharma were also present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor